Nigeria: Troops Intercept Medical Supplies, Foil Terrorist Attacks, Rescue Abductees

The Nigerian Army says troops recorded major operational gains, including the interception of suspected logistics supplies, foiling terrorist attacks and rescuing kidnapped victims across theatres in the last 24 hours.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) intercepted a truck conveying large quantities of medical supplies suspected to be meant for terrorist elements in the North-East.

The report said the interception occurred at a checkpoint in Nguru, Yobe, where the driver initially presented a waybill for beverages and household items.

According to the report, a detailed search revealed hundreds of cartons of drugs, including antibiotics, injections, bandages and other medical items.

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The report said the driver and three occupants were apprehended, adding that the suspect later confessed the consignment was bound for the Republic of Chad through Geidam.

"In a related development, troops arrested a suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorist in Ngamdu, Borno, who confessed he was sent from Jilli to procure food items for insurgents.

"The suspect disclosed that terrorists were currently converging around Gubio and Magumeri areas.

"Troops also arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators in Monguno, who were allegedly facilitating movement of a terrorist's family members.

"Items recovered from them included mobile phones, cash and other personal effects, while a woman and her three children linked to a terrorist kingpin were later apprehended," the report said.

It also revealed that troops foiled an attempted infiltration by terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

The report added that troops engaged the insurgents during an ambush, forcing them to flee and abandon weapons and other items, adding that follow-up operations led to the rescue of three kidnapped victims from a terrorist enclave.

"In Bama Local Government Area, troops destroyed a terrorist camp during clearance operations, forcing insurgents to withdraw under pressure.

"Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven recovered weapons from suspects during stop-and-search operations in Plateau.

"They also arrested a suspected gunrunner and rescued additional kidnapped victims in Bauchi following exploitation of earlier airstrikes.

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"In the Federal Capital Territory, troops conducting anti-illegal mining operations raided a site in Gwagwalada, recovering mining equipment, while suspects fled," it added.

In the Southern part of the country, the report said troops of Operation Delta Safe responded to a communal clash in Delta, restoring normalcy after one person was killed.

It said troops also intensified anti-illegal bunkering operations in Rivers, destroying illegal refining sites and recovering large volumes of stolen crude oil and refined products.

Military authorities reiterated their commitment to sustaining offensive operations, disrupting logistics networks and ensuring security across the country. (NAN)