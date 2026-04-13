Liberia: Ellen Opened the Door. Why Are Women Still Underrepresented?

Liberia, for example, has only eleven percent of its legislature as women and ten percent of its senate as women. Every woman who has contested for the presidency after Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the country's first female president, has lost.

Advocates once believed that Sirleaf's tenure would pave the way for women in leadership positions throughout Africa. Yet, two decades later, the data on women in public leadership remains discouraging.

Currently, two women are serving as heads of state in Africa, including Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania. So far, there have been 22 women heads of state in Africa.

"20 years later, the second democratic leader elected president was made on the continent, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah from Namibia, but because it took 20 years, we know there is so much work to be done," said Ellen O. Pratt-Harris, executive director of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Development.

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Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the Women's Leadership Council meeting, Pratt-Harris highlighted the center's role in challenging systemic barriers. Founded by former President Sirleaf, the Center provides the training and mentorship necessary for women to ascend to the highest echelons of African leadership.

At the heart of the Center's work is the Amujae Initiative. Pronounced ӓ-mōō-jāēē, the word means "we are going up" in the Kru language. The program aims to move the continent from a culture of tokenism to one that truly values women's leadership.

The initiative's impact is already visible in Liberia. High-profile alumnae include Cllr. Moriah Yeakula, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, Telia Urey, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana, and Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Kruah-Togba.

"Former President Sirleaf is intentional about building the next generation of African women leaders," Pratt-Harris said, noting that these women are mentored directly by Sirleaf.

As part of its advocacy strategy, the Center for Data Hub on Women tracks women serving in public leadership in Africa. Statistics from the hub show that there are gender gaps to be addressed, says Madam Pratt-Harris.

"And that is really the point of our work. We are not only asking whether women are present in leadership. We are asking: Are women influencing decisions? Are they shaping policy? Are they driving outcomes? Representation, having women leaders in the room, is just a starting point. They need to have more power so they can truly advocate and address issues affecting women and girls in our country. And we are very clear: this work is not abstract. It is grounded in evidence, research, and statistics."

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Unlike Sierra Leone, Liberia has yet to legislate a gender quota law. "So when we talk about women's leadership, we are not speaking in general terms. We are responding to very real gaps. And these are the gaps the EJS Center is working very hard to bridge and achieve what we call "#GapZero," activating more women leaders and creating enabling environments for them to thrive in order to close the gender gap in public leadership, once and for all."

The center is also building the African Women's House, known locally as Musiehjah, in Monrovia.

"And it will stand as a home for leadership, a space for learning, and a place where African women come together to shape the future of our continent. This is Liberia becoming the meeting place for African women leaders and contributing to shaping the future of women's leadership across the continent."

"We all know, that Liberia already has a strong legacy of women's leadership. We are one of the firsts. But legacy alone is not enough. The work started by pioneers like our founder, Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf must continue. How do we ensure that more Liberian women rise to positions of power; heading key ministeries, chairing portfolios, influencing policies and taking the highest seats? By supporting women leaders, shifting narratives, and reclaiming the story."