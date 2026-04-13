Nigeria: Electricity Generation Improved to 4300mw From 3951mw - FG

The Federal Government announced on Sunday that electricity generation improved from 3,951 MW to 4,300 MW between March 28 and April 10.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communications and Media Relations in Abuja.

The gradual rise in generation output within the period, Tunji said, was in tandem with the assurance given by the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, at the Power Sector Working Group, where he pledged that electricity supply would improve within two weeks.

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He explained that this improvement closely aligns with the steady increase in gas supply to thermal power plants, which rose from approximately 605 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd) to over 704 mmscfd within the same timeframe.

Tunji further stated that mechanical availability remained stable and even improved, peaking at over 7,796 megawatts (MW) in early April, while operational availability rose from about 4,208MW to a peak of over 4,694MW, indicating enhanced efficiency in converting available gas into electricity.

"In spite of minor fluctuations recorded on some days, the overall trajectory points to a gradual recovery in the power sector, driven largely by improved gas supply and better coordination among critical stakeholders," he said.

Tunji also said that the strong correlation between gas availability and generation output underscores the importance of sustained interventions in the gas-to-power value chain, given Nigeria's heavy reliance on thermal power plants.

"To consolidate the gains recorded so far, the minister recently inaugurated a Gas-to-Power Monitoring Committee to ensure improved coordination, real-time monitoring, and sustained gas supply to generating companies.

"The committee is expected to address bottlenecks in gas delivery, enhance synergy between gas producers and power generation companies, and ultimately guarantee a more stable and reliable electricity supply across the country," he said.

"The minister remains committed to ensuring that the modest gains recorded are not only sustained but significantly improved upon in the coming weeks," he said.

Tunji assured Nigerians that ongoing reforms and targeted interventions in the sector would continue to yield measurable improvements in power generation and supply, in line with the administration's broader objective of stabilising the nation's electricity sector.

"We are not there yet, but we will continue to ensure measurable improvements," he said.

Tunji also said that the minister urged the new management of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to focus on improving its internally generated revenue (IGR).

The minister spoke during the visit of the newly appointed Managing Director of the agency, Mr Olusegun Adesayo, and the chairman of the Board, Ikechi Nwosu, to his office at the weekend.

Adelabu said that the agency should focus on improving IGR while reducing dependence on appropriation, especially in funding their operational cost.

He also urged the management to look into establishing more meter testing centres across the country in order to enhance and improve on their role.

While expressing confidence in the new management, he assured them that the full board would be inaugurated soon.

"I have no doubt about your ability, and I can also say that with your appointment by the president, you will do well. The president knows what he is doing by appointing you, and any appointee of the president will have my full cooperation," he said.

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Decrying the dearth of manpower, especially meter installers, the minister again reiterated his call for collaboration between the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and NEMSA to tackle the issue.

"We need to ensure more installers are trained in order to accelerate the government's plan to bridge the metre gap in the country," he said.

At meter testing stations, he said that there should be a plan towards having them in each of the geopolitical zones.

He urged Adesayo to conduct a comprehensive diagnosis of the agency and list the challenges in order to know where to start from.

Earlier, the managing director informed the minister of his visit to the other agencies to get their support.

He also spoke on the required support from the ministry in order to ensure the successful discharge of the agency's responsibilities. (NAN)