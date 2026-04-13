Liberia: Mixed Reactions Trail House Review of Rep. Kolubah's Expulsion Complaint Over Guinea-Liberia Border Remarks

Monrovia — As the House of Representatives proceeds with a review of an expulsion complaint against Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, the country's politics has been thrust into tension. Rep. Kolubah's remarks concerning the Liberia and Guinea border has rapidly evolved into a defining national debate, raising difficult questions about sovereignty, free speech, legislative authority, and the potential weaponization of political power.

The decision by plenary to mandate its Committee on Rules, Order and Administration to investigate Rep. Kolubah follows complaints filed by Montserrado County District Three Representative Sumo Mulbah and the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Gregory O. W. Coleman.

At the core of the matter are statements attributed to Rep. Kolubah suggesting that disputed territory between Liberia and Guinea belongs to Guinea.

Rep. Mulbah has positioned himself at the forefront of the push for disciplinary action, grounding his argument in constitutional provisions and institutional responsibility.

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He maintains that the statements attributed to Rep. Kolubah are not merely controversial, but rise to the level of impeachable conduct under Article 62 of the Constitution. Rep. Mulbah argues that a legislator bears an elevated obligation to speak with clarity and fidelity on matters of sovereignty, particularly when such statements may carry diplomatic consequences.

He declared, "The statements attributed to Rep. Kolubah were not only reckless, but dangerously dismissive of Liberia's long established diplomatic position, and they carry the clear potential to weaken our territorial claim in the eyes of international actors who are closely monitoring this dispute."

He further stated, "When a member of this Legislature speaks in contradiction to the Republic's official position without any reliance on recognized legal instruments, treaties, or boundary frameworks, it is no longer a matter of opinion, it becomes a matter of national consequence that demands constitutional accountability."

Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Gregory O. W. Coleman, has framed the issue through the lens of national security, warning that the implications extend far beyond political disagreement.

According to him, the remarks risk destabilizing already fragile border communities and complicating Liberia's diplomatic posture. His communication to the Speaker Richard Koon underscores the urgency with which the security sector views the matter.

Inspector Coleman stated, "In the present climate of heightened border sensitivity, such statements by a sitting lawmaker are capable of creating confusion, provoking anxiety among affected communities, and increasing the risk of unrest or confrontation, particularly in areas where tensions already exist and where citizens depend on the State for reassurance and stability."

He added, "We are already observing indications that external actors are referencing these statements in ways that could lend unintended credibility to competing territorial claims, and if this trend continues unchecked, it risks transforming a manageable situation into a broader interstate concern with consequences that may be difficult to contain."

Political Undercurrents Emerge

While the Legislature moves forward with its probe, the issue has taken on a political dimension, with critics arguing that the focus on Kolubah may be diverting attention from the broader need to safeguard Liberia's borders through direct diplomatic engagement with Guinea.

Some lawmakers have also distanced themselves from any effort to expel Kolubah, amid reports that the recall of the House may have been partly driven by plans to remove him.

There are further allegations from political observers that the move could be influenced by tensions between Kolubah and the ruling establishment following his fallout with the Unity Party-led alliance.

Once a strong supporter of Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Kolubah played a visible role in their electoral campaign and was a vocal critic of former President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

However, since breaking ranks with the ruling bloc, Kolubah has emerged as a fierce critic of the Boakai administration and is now aligned with the opposition CDC.

Critics claim the push to expel him may be politically motivated, aimed at silencing his anti-government stance rather than solely addressing his comments on the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

Nimba County District Seven Representative Musa Hassan Bility has emerged as a powerful counter voice, cautioning against what he describes as selective justice and politically motivated discipline.

While distancing himself from Rep. Kolubah's style and rhetoric, Rep. Bility has warned that the process itself may carry deeper implications for Liberia's democracy.

Rep. Bility said, "This moment is no longer just about Rep. Kolubah, it is about how we define wrongdoing in this country and whether justice is applied consistently or manipulated to serve the interests of those who hold power at a given time."

He continued, "When a system appears willing to tolerate certain behaviors when they are politically convenient and then suddenly punish those same behaviors when they become inconvenient, it ceases to be a system of principle and becomes instead an instrument of control, and that is a dangerous path for any democracy."

The debate has been further intensified by the intervention of the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), whose Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu Jr., has issued a strongly worded condemnation of the proposed expulsion. Morlu has framed the move as an abuse of legislative authority and a dangerous precedence that could erode democratic freedoms.

Morlu declared, "Any attempt to expel a lawmaker for expressing a view, however misguided, represents a grave abuse of power and a troubling signal that the Legislature is prepared to silence dissent instead of confronting the real challenges facing the Liberian people."

He added, "If this path is pursued, it will not end with one individual, it will instead open a door that may later be used against others, including those who now believe they are immune, and it will invite greater public resistance against what many will perceive as a systematic effort to suppress opposing voices."

In a separate development, two additional politicians have joined the growing chorus of voices opposing the expulsion threat, further broadening the political resistance to the move.

A ranking member of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Cllr. Moriah Yeakula, has warned that the Legislature risks undermining its own credibility by prioritizing punitive action over national consensus building.

She argued that the focus on Rep. Kolubah reflects a deeper pattern of political intolerance that could destabilize democratic norms. She emphasized that while the remarks in question may warrant clarification or correction, expulsion represents an extreme measure that could damage the integrity of the institution itself.

In her view, the Legislature must act with restraint and demonstrate that it is capable of managing internal without resorting to measures that appear excessive or politically driven.

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A member of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) and Senator of Margibi County, Nathaniel McGill, echoed similar concerns, stressing that Liberia's democratic progress depends on the protection of dissenting voices, even when those voices are controversial or unpopular. He noted that the country's history underscores the dangers

of concentrating power in ways that silence opposition, and he cautioned that the current trajectory could signal a regression.

He urged lawmakers to carefully consider the long term implications of their actions, warning that decisions made in moments of political tension often shape institutional behavior for years to come.

Efforts to reach Rep. Kolubah to ascertain whether he intends to subject himself to the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration proved futile, leaving uncertainty surrounding his direct participation in a process that could ultimately determine his political fate.

Awaiting Committee Findings

The government has not officially responded to the allegations. However, the Office of the Speaker told FrontPage Africa that all complaints against Rep. Kolubah will be addressed through legislative processes on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration has invited Rep. Kolubah to a hearing today, April 13.

Observers say the case has become more than a disciplinary matter; it is now a test of the country's commitment to balancing national security with constitutional freedoms, and institutional authority with political fairness.

Whether the proceedings result in expulsion or exoneration, the implications will extend far beyond one lawmaker. They will shape public confidence in the Legislature, define the boundaries of political expression, and influence how power is exercised within Liberia's democratic system for years to come.