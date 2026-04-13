Liberia: Bea Mountain Football School Targets 1,000 Youth As Club Expands Grassroots Drive

Monrovia — The President of Bea Mountain FC, Ben Davies, has announced the launch of a new football school initiative, describing it as a strategic effort to give back to Liberia through grassroots athletic development.

Speaking during an ongoing justification exercise on Saturday April 11, 2026, Davies noted that the initiative is funded by the management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) as a direct investment in Liberia's untapped youth talent.

"We as a club, through the management of Bea Mountain Corporation, have decided to give back to this nation through football," Davies stated. "To do that, we are going back to the grassroots and using football as a developmental tool."

The recruitment process begins with the identification and selection of talented children through the football school.

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Successful participants will eventually transition into the club's formal academy system.

"The football school is where we identify players with natural talent. Once selected, they move to the next stage, which is the academy," Davies explained.

The academy is designed to cater to players between the ages of 10 and 19. The primary objective is to prepare these athletes for professional careers while simultaneously strengthening both Bea Mountain FC and the Liberian National Team, the Lone Star.

The program currently offers free registration for children aged 8 to 14. While the club is prepared to engage over 1,000 young players, Davies emphasized that the selection process will remain merit-based, focusing on raw talent.

The opening day of the justification exercise, held at the Ocean Drive Sports Pitch, saw an overwhelming turnout. More than 1,000 children, accompanied by parents and guardians, arrived at the venue, underscoring a significant demand for structured youth sports development in the country.

On the technical front, the initiative is being spearheaded by the club's technical director and coaching staff.

However, the club plans to expand its technical bench by recruiting and training young coaches from across Liberia.

"We are bringing in young coaches not just from within Bea Mountain. We have already recruited some and will continue to mentor them," Davies noted. "At the academy level, we will also bring in foreign coaches to support and help develop the players."

While Davies acknowledged the long-term commercial potential of the academy, he maintained that the current focus remains on national development.

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"This is business as well, but it is development-driven. In the future, the club will benefit, and Liberia will benefit too," he said.

The Bea Mountain Football School is being viewed by sports analysts as a major step toward professionalizing grassroots football in Liberia, providing a rare, structured pathway for local talent to reach the international stage.