Ghana: Afreximbank Group Delivers Strong in Results in 2025

AFRICAN Export-Import Bank Group posted strong results in 2025, underscoring sustained financial resilience, increased market confidence and strategic execution.

A statement issued by the bank and copied to The Ghanaian Times said total assets and contingencies rose by 21 per cent to $48.5 billion in 2025, up from $40.1 billion as at December 31, 2024, underscoring the Bank's consistent growth trajectory.

Net loans and advances for the Group closed the year at $33.5 billion (full year 2024 stood at $29.0 billion), an increase of 16 per cent, supported by continued disbursements across the continent and the Caribbean through various product offerings.

The Group, the statement said funded strategic priorities areas such as manufacturing, infrastructure, food security and climate adaptation.

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The Group's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 2.43 per cent (full year 2024 at 2.33 per cent), demonstrating consistent portfolio quality.

"The Group's liquidity position remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents at $6.0 billion (full year 2024 at $4.6 billion). Liquid assets accounted for 14 per cent of total assets, above the Bank's strategic minimum level of 10 per cent. Shareholders' funds grew by 17 per cent to $8.4 billion as at December 31, 2025, driven by net income of $1.2 billion, and new equity inflows of $299.4 million raised under the General Capital Increase II," the statement said.

It said gross income increased by 6.06 per cent reaching $3.5 billion in full year 2025 from $3.3 billion achieved in full year 2024.

The statement said operating expenses increased to $459.2 million (full year 2024 at $367.7 million), reflecting strategic staff expansion, and inflationary pressures with the Group maintained strong cost efficiency resulting in a cost-to-income ratio of 21 per cent (full year 2024 at 18 per cent) well below the strategic ceiling of 30 per cent.

"Contrary to concerns raised by some rating agencies during the year, the Bank accessed international bond markets by successfully raising over $800 million from Japan and China, courtesy of the Samurai and Panda bonds in 2025. This demonstrated the Group's fund-raising capabilities and the solid nature of the Bank's DNA as a pan-African multilateral financial institution committed to ensuring that Africa's full and sustainable self-reliance remain firm," the statement said.

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The Group said net income increased by 19 per cent to $1.2 billion in 2025, up from $973.5 million in the prior year.

It said those results were achieved through the expanded delivery of tailored financial and advisory solutions that supported trade, fostered industrialisation and enhanced economic self-reliance.

Commenting on the results, the Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, Mr Denys Denya said "Despite continuing global geopolitical challenges and disruptions caused by some rating actions, the Group delivered excellentfinancial performance in 2025, a fitting tribute to a decade of consequential leadership under Professor Oramah, with total assets and contingencies reaching $49 billion."

He said "Pleasingly, the Group is way ahead on most of it targets in delivery on its 6th Strategic plan that ends on December 31, 2026. With recently established subsidiarities such as FEDA and AfrexInsure becoming profitable, Net income grew by 19 per cent to stand at $1.2 billion, underpinned by a strong capital base of $8.4 billion."

Mr Denya said the Group's balance sheet is at its strongest level ever, with liquidity levels and capitalisation well above target and good asset quality, stressing that "These results are a testament to the unwavering execution by the Group's hard working human capital. We entered 2026 financial year with significant momentum, ready to scale the Group's impact, accelerate trade integration and value addition across Global Africa, and deliver greater value to our shareholders."