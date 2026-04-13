Ghana: GTF Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat

A TWO-day leadership retreat of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) ended on Saturday with a call on members to renew their commitment to the development and promotion of the sport in Ghana and beyond.

The retreat was attended by high-profile guests including the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Richard Akpokavie.

It attracted members of the GTF Executive Board led by its president, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, chairpersons and representatives of member regional associations.

The aim of the retreat was to help members understand the role of the NSA and how a registered federation can better align with its guidelines and expectations. It also sought to clarify the role of sports federations vis-à-vis the four-year development plan of the GOC, strengthen leadership capacity and build stronger relationships.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Addressing participants, Mr Richard Akpokavie commended the GTF for the initiative, noting that it brings members of the fraternity together to deliberate on the progress and future of the sport.

He urged participants to make the welfare of athletes a priority, stressing that "if there are no taekwondo players, what would you be doing?"

He encouraged members to be inspired by the Olympic principles of excellence and respect and pledged the GOC's commitment towards the activities of the GTF.

Welcoming participants, Mr Lartey Otu commended them for attending in their numbers, saying their presence demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the growth of the sport.

He described 2025 as a significant year for the GTF, which positioned the federation for greater success, citing the award of a prestigious scholarship to Henrietta Ayeley Amarh, one of the GTF's promising female athletes.

He stated that the federation was prepared to meet the challenges of 2026, which he described as an ambitious year, with energy and purpose.

The GTF, he revealed, would organise a series of events including a National Coach Licence Course, a World Taekwondo International Coach Licence Course, a National Referee Course, a major national tournament, and a major international tournament to showcase Ghana's elite athletes and raise the profile of Ghana Taekwondo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To strengthen leadership and accountability, the federation would also conduct executive board elections at the 2026 congress to elect a new leadership team to guide Ghana Taekwondo into its next development phase.

He urged members to approach the process with unity and fairness, reminding them that the ultimate goal was not personal ambition, but the growth of taekwondo in Ghana.