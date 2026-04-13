Ghana: Planned Robbery Foiled - Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery attack along the Ejura-Nkoranza highway following an intelligence-led operation near Mimenaso No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, which took place on April 9, 2026, targeted a suspected robbery gang that had allegedly positioned itself in a nearby bush to ambush and rob commuters using the stretch.

A statement issued by the Police and copied to The Ghanaian Times said an operational team, acting on intelligence, moved to the location where a six-member gang, led by Mahamadu Fuseini, also known as Shaini, was reportedly planning the attack.

The statement also revealed that as the Police team approached the scene, the suspects, mistaking them for potential targets, opened fire on them.

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It said the Police returned fire, during which one of the suspects was shot. The others, including the gang leader, managed to escape.

According to the statement, a pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges, two spent cartridges, and three assorted keypad mobile phones were retrieved from the scene.

It added that two additional live cartridges were found in the pocket of the deceased suspect, along with a talisman tied around his waist.

The statement further noted that the body had been deposited at the Atebubu Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

It stated that efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the remaining suspects connected to the attempted robbery.