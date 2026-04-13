Nigeria: Insecurity - Ex-IGP, CSOs, Lawyers, Others Reignite Calls for State Police

The recent spate of killings in Plateau and Kaduna states, and other parts of the country, has rekindled calls for the expeditious implementation of state police in the country.

Over 40 people were killed on Palm Sunday at Rukuba in Jos, Plateau State, and in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, on Easter Day, about 26 persons were killed across three states. In Benue State, about 17 civilians were killed at Mbalom community in Gwer West Local Government Area; in Kaduna State, worshippers were attacked during Easter service, with at least five killed, while in Borno State, four police officers were killed in an attack linked to Boko Haram/ISWAP.

Hence, civil society organisations (CSOs) have said the proposal by the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to move 60 per cent of the current police personnel to states over a six-year period is too long, given the rising security challenges in many states of the federation.

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In a 75-page framework document on state police submitted to the National Assembly, Disu proposed that about 60 per cent of Nigeria's existing police personnel would move to state police, while 40 per cent would remain within the federal structure.

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has also thrown his weight behind the calls for state police, saying it would help to complement the policing system.

He argued that most states already have structures that carry out policing functions, adding that what is needed is strengthening them.

While he acknowledged the fear of abuse of state police by state governors, Adamu said the governors were already using sub-national policing structures in their states.

"The Constitution of Nigeria says we should have only one police force - no other police should be created, but what we have in the country today shows that we have been operating other policing services. When you perform functions that are meant for the police, what are you doing? You are policing. So, you have police already.

"At the national level, we have some structures and institutions that are performing the same functions. At the state level, we have neighbourhood watch groups, some you call Amotekun, some you call vigilantes. What do they do? They perform police functions. So, whether we call it state police or not, we invariably have them, but with different names. What we have to do is strengthen them to be effective in dealing with crimes of different nature.

"To me, people who are against state police have their reasons, being that governors will misuse it. But the governors are already using vigilantes and other structures.

"So, we are having state policing structures already; all we need to do is strengthen them," he said.

Similarly, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, John Odey, declared that Nigeria was overdue for state police.

According to him, the current security crises in Nigeria, which are rooted in the grassroots and on the fringes, will be better addressed if there is a state police system in each state.

He argued that state police would bring policing activities closer to the grassroots, thereby nipping crises in the bud before they escalate into major crimes that would affect the state and the country at large.

The retired AIG stated that states like Benue, Borno, Niger and Kwara, which are currently experiencing criminal activities by bandits and terrorists, would be better positioned with state police that would focus on local dynamics and address the issues at stake.

Another retired Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Samuel, argued that state police is now a necessity and no longer a matter for debate.

According to him, the era of fear of state governors using them for political operations has passed, as the issue of criminality is becoming a bigger concern.

He urged the current Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, to ensure that he leaves a good legacy on the establishment of state police in the near future, noting that he has started well with the committee and the work done so far.

On their part, some civil society groups, namely the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International Nigeria, have said that 60 months is not necessary, as presented in the proposal.

Leader of the CSOs, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, told LEADERSHIP that it is important for the government, in its relations with the police, to provide timely responses and interventions to state-level security challenges.

"On the proposal made by the IGP, I think it is important for the government to respond promptly and intervene in state-level security challenges. We do not need a 60-month period as proposed.

"We need timely and proactive intervention in the various states, especially those battling insecurity in Nigeria. We do not need to waste time deploying adequate security personnel across the various states facing security challenges.

"So, this should be a longer-term proposal, but an immediate, medium- and long-term framework is needed now. The government should deploy more police personnel to the state level because that is where they are most needed.

"At the federal level, most police officers are serving VIPs, whereas there is a shortage of security personnel in various states, local government areas and communities where many incidents of violent attacks are occurring.

"So, we call on the Inspector-General of Police to prioritise sending more personnel as quickly as possible to save lives and prevent outbreaks of crises in various parts of the country," he added.

However, the Women's Inclusion, Empowerment, and Leadership Development Initiative (WIELD-I) described the IGP's five-year plan as "necessary but sensitive", emphasising the need for careful implementation to ensure accountability and inclusion.

It noted that state policing was not just a security issue but also one of justice, inclusion and societal development. While decentralising policing could improve response times and strengthen community security, weak legal safeguards could lead to political interference and abuse of power.

"At WIELD-I, we believe a well-structured state police system grounded in equity, accountability and inclusion can significantly enhance national security. However, if poorly implemented, it risks deepening existing inequalities and injustices," it said.

The organisation called for strong oversight mechanisms, transparent funding and mandatory gender inclusion, highlighting that 35 per cent affirmative action for women is critical to ensure the system is accountable, inclusive and responsive.

"State policing must not only enhance security but also protect rights and build public trust," the statement concluded.

Lawyers Insist State Policing Should Start Now

Senior lawyers in the country have told LEADERSHIP that there is no better time than now for state police to be institutionalised.

They expressed their support for the establishment of state police to tackle insecurity in different parts of the country.

Mr Abdul Balogun, SAN, urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity and overhaul the country's security architecture.

He decried the alarming rate of insecurity and called for urgent measures to tackle the situation.

"Everyone is deeply concerned about the state of the nation, especially the insecurity in the land, which is currently having a terrible effect on everyone, both great and small.

"Farmers in rural areas can no longer go to farms for fear of killer herdsmen and kidnapping, and the resultant effect will be a high cost of food, leading to hardship in the country.

"There is no better time for state police. Insecurity must be tackled frontally to save the country from sliding into recession," he said.

Another lawyer, Paul Arua, called on the federal government to conduct a holistic review of the security situation, including the establishment of state police.

According to him, Nigerians are facing a dire situation of incessant insecurity, and urgent action must be taken.

"State police is urgently needed now more than ever. We can no longer wait for endless deliberations before making it a reality.

"We talk much, which leads to little action in this country, but as things stand now, we need more action than deliberation at this time," he said.

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For his part, Barrister Moses A. Aham said state police would go a long way in addressing the security situation. He, however, added that stakeholders must be included in government committees to find lasting solutions to the nation's problems.

"Any good measure that would put the country on the path to safety should be encouraged, and non-governmental organisations should be included in finding solutions to challenges facing the country," he stated.

Experts Urge Accountability, Inclusion

Dr Christian Okeke, a political science lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, has praised Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu for unveiling a 60-month transition plan to establish state police, describing it as a "bold and necessary step".

Okeke noted that calls for state policing had long been part of public discourse, and the IGP's initiative represented a significant stride towards actualisation.

"Kudos to the new IGP for this commendable proposal, which requires active and progressive input to succeed," he said.

He emphasised the importance of giving the proposed National Police Standards Board proper legislative backing to harmonise and standardise operations of both federal and state police.

"It must be staffed by selfless, non-partisan and experienced security experts," Okeke added.

Okeke also highlighted the role of the State Police Service Commission in ensuring professionalism and respect for residents' human rights.

He urged patriotic Nigerians to work together to dispel fears of political abuse that have previously stalled state policing, stressing that state executives are crucial to the reform's success.

"Experience shows that the challenge is not in evolving sound policies but in mustering the political and patriotic will to drive reforms," he said.

"The process towards actualising state police must be accelerated, and strong monitoring mechanisms must be activated when it eventually takes off."