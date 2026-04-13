Nigeria: 45 Kidnap Victims Rescued in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has confirmed that 45 kidnapped victims have been rescued in the ongoing security operations in forests around Alkaleri local government area, marking a major breakthrough in efforts to curb banditry.

LEADERSHIP reports that last week, the state government suspended operations and transactions in about 25 cattle markets in Alkaleri, Kirfi, Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa local government areas, citing intelligence indicating that suspected criminals used the markets for kidnapping, cattle rustling, illicit arm deals and other crimes.

Governor Mohammed said this when he visited the rescued victims who were freed during coordinated clearance operations in Alkaleri local government area.

He described their rescue as a major relief for affected communities.

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The governor commended security agencies for their bravery and effectiveness, noting that the operations have not only secured the release of dozens of captives but also dealt a heavy blow to criminal networks operating in the area.

According to him, the intervention, prompted by support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has led to the neutralization of several bandits and the arrest of others, significantly weakening their activities.

He emphasised that efforts are still ongoing to locate and free others who may remain in captivity.

Governor Mohammed assured that all rescued individuals would receive medical attention, psychological support, and welfare assistance as part of the state's reintegration plan.

He added that authorities would carry out proper profiling of the victims, especially in light of concerns linking insecurity in the area to illegal mining operations.

While celebrating the progress made, the governor urged residents and local leaders to remain vigilant, warning that informants and collaborators within communities continue to aid criminal groups.

He also pointed out that many of those involved in banditry are not native to Bauchi State, underscoring the wider, cross-border nature of the security challenge.