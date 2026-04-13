Liberia Cabinet Advances Monrovia Redevelopment Plan, Moves to Tackle Unregulated Construction

Monrovia — The Cabinet of the Republic of Liberia, under the chairmanship of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has outlined a series of major policy actions aimed at transforming the country's infrastructure sector, following its meeting held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the Executive Mansion.

At the conclusion of its deliberations, Cabinet agreed to further review the proposal for the Greater Monrovia Urban Redevelopment Program (GMURP) next week before proceeding with their endorsement. The GMURP is a flagship initiative intended to address urban congestion, improve planning, and modernize the capital's infrastructure landscape. This forms part of a broader strategy to reposition Monrovia and its environs as a more organized, functional, and resilient urban center.

Cabinet also agreed to place under review the adoption of the National Infrastructure Conference 2026 Report and the Infrastructure Policy Roadmap (2026-2029) as the national framework for guiding development, pending final review. It also considered the endorsement of the Ministry of Public Works' Compendium of Regulations to strengthen governance and standards across the sector, alongside proposed institutional reforms, including the establishment and restructuring of key agencies responsible for planning, roads, infrastructure, water, and environmental management.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In addition, Cabinet will also evaluate a proposal that focuses on the need to advance sustainable financing strategies through increased engagement with development partners and the promotion of Public-Private Partnerships. It also underscored the importance of institutionalizing the National Infrastructure Conference as a triennial platform to ensure continuous policy dialogue and coordination.

The meeting focused on a comprehensive presentation by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), which underscored the urgent need to rethink infrastructure planning, regulate development, and accelerate modernization efforts across Liberia.

The Ministry highlighted key findings from the 2026 National Infrastructure Conference, pointing to persistent challenges caused by unregulated construction, including congestion, zoning violations, construction in alleyways, and the proliferation of unplanned commercial structures, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas.

To address these issues, the Ministry presented a Compendium of Regulations designed to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, ensure zoning compliance, and promote safe and planned construction. An Infrastructure Policy Roadmap (2026-2029) was also introduced, outlining phased and strategic actions to improve governance and drive sustainable infrastructure development nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, President Boakai observed that the growing number of building materials stores across cities is indicative of widespread unregulated construction. He noted that this trend contributes to congestion, obstructs traffic flow, and creates visual blight, especially in Monrovia and surrounding areas. The President has therefore directed the Ministry of Public Works to take swift and decisive action to address the situation.

Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Liberia's infrastructure sector as a key driver of economic growth, improved service delivery, and national development, in line with the President's vision to intentionally rebuild and rebrand Liberia.

The Cabinet emphasized that these deliberations mark a significant policy shift and a step toward bold, coordinated action to reshape the country's infrastructure landscape.