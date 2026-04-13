Liberia Sets April 18 Groundbreaking for $364m Western Road Linking Sierra Leone Border

13 April 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Ernest Kpehe Moibah

MONROVIA — A major step forward has been taken toward construction of the long-anticipated St. Paul Bridge to Bo-Waterside road corridor, with key stakeholders concluding high-level engagements and announcing April 18 as the date for the official groundbreaking.

A meeting bringing together officials from the Ministry of Public Works and local authorities from Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties focused on final preparations for the infrastructure project.

Deputy Minister for Technical Services Prince Tamba said the groundbreaking is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at the Bo-Waterside point of entry. Presidents Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone are expected to attend the ceremony.

Tamba described the project as a major national undertaking spanning approximately 255 kilometers across four counties: Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Lofa, ultimately connecting key border points between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

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"This is not just a road -- it is a gateway to economic growth, regional integration and national development," Tamba said.

Under a 25-year concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and Pavi Fort Company, the firm will construct the road over five years and maintain it for an additional 20 years. The project is valued at $364 million, with the Liberian government contributing 40 percent of the total cost.

Three toll booths will be installed at Bo-Waterside, Klay and Kpo River as part of the long-term maintenance plan. They will be jointly managed by the government through the National Road Fund and Pavi Fort.

Bomi County Superintendent Miatta Dorley welcomed the project but issued a stern warning to citizens expected to be engaged during construction, cautioning against the theft or illegal sale of construction materials and recalling past incidents during the RIA road project where materials were diverted.

"Anyone caught engaging in such acts will face the full force of the law," Dorley said, noting that penalties could include fines or imprisonment.

The St. Paul Bridge to Bo-Waterside corridor is widely seen as a transformative infrastructure project expected to boost trade, improve regional connectivity and drive economic growth across western Liberia.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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