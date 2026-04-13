Liberia: Jeety Challenges Government, Targets First 'Made-in-Liberia' Tire Production

Weala — Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, has issued a direct challenge to the Liberian government: ensure a steady daily supply of raw rubber, and he will deliver the country's first locally manufactured tires by 2028.

"Give me rubber, and I will give you tires by 2028," Jeety declared, underscoring his ambition to transform Liberia from a raw material exporter into a manufacturing hub.

Jeety is calling for a guaranteed supply of between 500 and 550 tonnes of raw rubber per day--an amount he says is critical to launching tire production under his company, Jeety Rubber LLC.

Despite being one of the world's longstanding rubber-producing nations, Liberia has yet to produce finished rubber goods such as tires. For decades, critics have blamed successive governments for failing to prioritize value addition in the sector.

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Jeety believes that must change.

"When you export raw materials, you are creating jobs in the Far East--not in Liberia," he said. "You are not employing Liberians there."

From Processing to Manufacturing

Jeety's vision builds on significant investments already made in Liberia's rubber sector. In 2021, he signed an investment incentive agreement with the government to establish a Technical Specified Rubber (TSR-10 and TSR-20) processing plant.

Construction began in June 2022, test operations started in late 2023, and full commercial production commenced in May 2024. The project is a greenfield development built entirely from scratch.

His expansion accelerated in 2024 following unrest at the neighboring Salala Rubber Corporation. Jeety acquired the company, stabilizing operations and expanding his footprint.

"If your neighbor's house is on fire and you don't help, it can spread to you," he said.

Currently, the plant processes five tonnes of rubber per hour, with an additional eight tonnes per hour expected by mid-2026 when the ongoing expansion work is compplete. Once completed, Jeety Rubber LLC is projected to become Liberia's largest rubber processor.

The 2028 Tire Promise

Jeety says the ultimate goal is manufacturing--something Liberia has never achieved in over a century of rubber production.

"If we get consistent supply, Liberians can expect the first 'Made-in-Liberia' tires by June or July 2028," he said.

The proposed factory would produce tires for trucks, passenger vehicles, motorcycles (commonly known as "pempen"), and tricycles ("kehkeh"), targeting both domestic and regional markets within the Mano River Union.

Feasibility studies for the project have already been completed.

However, Jeety warned that the entire plan hinges on raw material availability.

"If I do not have the raw material, I will not be able to run the factory or expand to make tires," he stressed.

Jobs and Inclusion

Jeety Rubber currently employs between 800 and 900 Liberians, with plans to add at least 400 more following expansion. If tire production begins, he says thousands of additional jobs could be created.

The company is also breaking gender barriers, with women now operating tractors and heavy machinery--roles traditionally dominated by men. Many of these women were trained under Salala Rubber Corporation and retained after its acquisition.

"My call to women is: don't just sit there. Do something positive," said one female tractor operator.

Farmers See Benefits

A key component of Jeety's model is direct engagement with local farmers, including cash payments upon delivery--an approach that has earned widespread support.

This comes as the government implements broader reforms, including the establishment of a National Rubber Price Committee. The current factory-gate price of US$710.28 is reportedly higher than in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire.

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"This has brought real relief to farmers," Jeety said.

Farmer Siafa Mulbah praised the arrangement:

"Jeety has been very helpful. He buys at a good price and pays cash. Because of this, I've been able to build my house and support my family and children's education."

A Test for Policy and Supply

As expansion continues--currently about 60% complete--Jeety remains confident Liberia can meet the required supply levels.

"Liberia is a rubber-producing country. I am sure we can meet the target if the government wants it to be achieved," he said.

For now, his message remains clear: the success of Liberia's first tire factory depends not just on private investment, but on national policy and consistent raw material supply.