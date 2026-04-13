Liberia: Iran Allows Liberia-Flagged Tanker, Two Other African-Linked Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz

Reports Indicate That African linked vessels are among the first non-Iranian ships cautiously navigating the Strait of Hormuz following a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to reports, a Liberia-flagged tanker, Daytona Beach, crossed the volatile waterway, transiting at 8:59 a.m. CET after departing Iran's Bandar Abbas port about an hour earlier, at 7:28 a.m. CET.

Also among the early crossings was the Gabon-flagged oil tanker MSG, which carried approximately 7,000 tonnes of Emirati fuel oil bound for India, according to MarineTraffic data. A South Africa-linked tanker also reportedly made the passage.

In contrast, a Botswana-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker, Nidi, reversed course after attempting to exit the Persian Gulf via a designated route. The vessel was reportedly redirected by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Associated Press.

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Iran has since required all transiting vessels to coordinate movements with the Revolutionary Guard and adhere to specified routes due to ongoing security concerns.

Data from market intelligence firm Kpler shows that at least 12 vessels have crossed the strait since the ceasefire--well below the typical daily average of more than 100 ships.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive flashpoints in tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Roughly 20 percent of the world's oil supply passes through the route, which was effectively shut down at the height of the conflict.

The limited reopening was reportedly part of an arrangement tied to anticipated U.S.-Iran talks brokered by Pakistan. However, after hours of talks, American officials indicated that both sides failed to reach a broader deal.

The disruption of traffic through the strait has already impacted global commerce, contributing to rising oil prices.

Liberia, which has one of the world's largest shipping registries, could see broader implications, as many vessels flying its flag depend on stable maritime routes. Ship operators will likely be watching closely, hoping for a full de-escalation and a return to normal traffic in the strategic corridor.