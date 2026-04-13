Liberia: Diaspora Author Kenety Gee Sets to Launch New Book 'Generational Shift' in Liberia

Monrovia — A Liberian based in the United States, Kenety Sonsanah Gee, is set to launch his new book, Generational Shift, in Liberia, with a series of engagements aimed at sparking dialogue among young people and national stakeholders.

The official launch is scheduled for April 16, 2026, at the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus at 10:00 a.m. Ahead of the event, Gee will host a town hall and question-and-answer session on April 14 at the university's Fendell Campus, also at 10:00 a.m.

Following the launch, a debrief and interactive session will be held on April 17 at the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata, Margibi County, as part of efforts to broaden discussions beyond Monrovia.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa ahead of the release, Gee said the book was inspired by a strong belief that Liberia--and Africa at large--stands at a critical turning point.

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"I wrote Generational Shift out of a deep conviction that Liberia, and Africa more broadly, stands at a defining moment," he said, emphasizing the continent's youthful population and untapped potential despite ongoing challenges in governance, economic opportunity, and social cohesion.

Gee noted that his interactions with young people both in Liberia and across the diaspora revealed a common thread: the future of the country will depend not only on policies or resources, but on the mindset of its people.

According to him, many African systems and ways of thinking have been inherited without sufficient reflection, often shaped by history and external influences that may no longer align with present-day realities.

"While our traditions are rich and valuable, some patterns have not evolved to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world," he said, adding that overreliance on imported ideas has also created a disconnect between Africa's potential and its progress.

Generational Shift, he explained, seeks to challenge that disconnect by encouraging young people to think differently, act boldly, and take ownership of their future. The book explores themes including innovation, accountability, economic transformation, social justice, and the role of the diaspora.

Drawing from his experience in education, workforce development, and global health, Gee said he has witnessed both the systemic barriers facing young people and their remarkable resilience and creativity.

"What is often missing is not talent, but the enabling mindset and environment to turn ideas into impact," he noted.

He described the book as a call to action--one that promotes "active hope" grounded in discipline, innovation, and a commitment to building inclusive societies.

Gee said he hopes the book will inspire a shift in thinking, spark meaningful conversations in communities and policy spaces, and ultimately drive action among readers.

"As Generational Shift is launched at the University of Liberia, it is my hope that this message resonates most strongly with students--the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers," he said.

"If this book can help even a small number of young Liberians begin to think differently, act courageously, and commit to building a better future, then it will have served its purpose."

He added: "Liberia's story is still being written. Generational Shift is an invitation to ensure that we, as Liberians and Africans, are the authors of that story."

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About the Author

Kenety Sonsanah Gee is an ordained minister who has served in ministries in both Chicago and Monrovia. He is a global health professional and currently serves as Executive Director of Liberia Career Pathways.

He previously served as Executive Director of the Chicago Diabetes Project, CEO of the Chicago Global Health Alliance, and Vice Chair of the Healthcare Federation of Liberia. He is also a member of the West African Healthcare Federation.

A committed member of the African diaspora, Gee is dedicated to advancing Africa's transformation by promoting a shift in mindset and thought across the continent.

He holds a Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and a Master's degree in Global Health from Northwestern University in Chicago.