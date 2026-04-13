Liberia: Authorities Appeal for Support Following Storm Damage to Sroh Yoolah Public School

A heavy windstorm has caused extensive damage to Sroh Yoolah Public School in Electoral District #4, Nimba County, raising urgent concerns about restoring normal academic activities. Sroh Yoolah is one of the largest towns in Twah River District, with a population estimate of nearly 5,000 inhabitants, and serves as a key electoral center during national elections.

The storm incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 5, 2026, left sections of the school building severely damaged. According to school authorities, the storm tore off large portions of the roof, destroyed several classrooms, and damaged learning materials and furniture, bringing normal academic activities to a halt.

Speaking to this paper, the school's principal, Mr. Arthur M. Gbaynah, expressed deep concern over the situation and issued an appeal for immediate assistance from government authorities, partners, and well-meaning citizens.

"We have informed the District Education Office and the Office of Honorable Ernest M. Manseah through written communication about the extent of the destruction caused by the storm," Mr. Gbaynah stated.

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Since the incident, school authorities and community members have been actively engaged in discussions to assess the level of damage and identify possible solutions. However, the principal emphasized that urgent support is needed to begin rehabilitation efforts. "As we speak, the school is temporarily closed, we are making efforts, talking to people to find quick solution so that the children can return to the classrooms", he emphasized.

According to Mr. Gbaynah, key materials required for repairs include zinc bundles, cement, bricks, planks, and financial assistance to restore the damaged structures.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of school infrastructure to extreme weather conditions across Liberia, particularly during the rainy season. It also highlights the need for more durable and resilient construction to protect educational facilities across the country.

The Sroh Yoolah Public School was established on March 13, 1965. The current structure housing the institution was constructed in 2006 by ZOA, an international NGO and later handed over to the Government of Liberia. ZOA began working in Liberia's 15 counties in 2003, helping urban and rural communities recovering from the 14-year civil war to rebuild their lives with most activities taking place in Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Lofa counties.

The elementary school currently has an enrollment of over 100 students and is staffed by five teachers, three on payroll and two volunteers.

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As recovery efforts begin, stakeholders are urging swift intervention to ensure that students can safely return to the classroom without prolonged disruption.