Liberia: A Legislature Distracted From National Duty Now Turns Its Power Inward Against One of Its Own

FOR YEARS, Rep. Yekeh Kolubah occupied a controversial but constitutionally protected space within Liberia's political arena. His criticisms of former President George Weah were often sharp, unfiltered, and, at times, deeply offensive to his opponents.

YET, the Weah administration, despite possessing both the authority and opportunity, refrained from deploying the machinery of government to silence him. That restraint, whether strategic or principled, preserved a critical democratic norm, the tolerance of dissent, even in its most uncomfortable forms.

TODAY, under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the ruling Unity Party, the environment appears markedly different. The same political actor who once found protection in the openness of democratic space now finds himself at the center of a process that threatens to remove him entirely. The optics are troubling, and the implications are even more so.

LIBERIA IS NOT without its challenges.

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ACROSS THE COUNTRY, ordinary citizens grapple daily with economic hardship, unemployment, rising costs of living, and limited access to basic services. Communities continue to call for improved infrastructure, better healthcare delivery, and meaningful economic opportunities. These are the pressing issues that demand the full attention of the Legislature.

YET, instead of focusing its collective energy on addressing these urgent national concerns, the body appears consumed by the pursuit of expelling one of its own over what, at its core, remains a statement, however controversial.

AT A TIME when the public expects leadership, vision, and tangible solutions, the prioritization of Kolubah's expulsion sends a disheartening message. It suggests a Legislature more invested in internal battles than in national progress.

THE LIBERIAN people did not elect their representatives to engage in prolonged political infighting while real problems continue to fester. Governance requires focus, discipline, and a clear sense of urgency, qualities that appear increasingly absent in this moment.

EQUALLY CONCERNING is the context in which this issue has gained prominence. The Legislature was recently recalled by the President to deliberate on critical national matters, including discussions surrounding the printing of additional currency by the Central Bank of Liberia.

THIS IS an issue with far-reaching implications for inflation, economic stability, and public confidence in the financial system. It is, by any measure, a matter of national importance that demands careful, informed, and immediate legislative attention.

YET, rather than maintaining focus on this pressing economic concern, the Legislature has allowed the issue of Rep. Kolubah to dominate its agenda. The shift in attention is both striking and troubling. It raises legitimate questions about whether the institution is truly aligned with the needs and priorities of the Liberian people, or whether it has become sidetracked by political considerations that offer little benefit to the nation at large.

THE POTENTIAL consequences of expelling Rep. Kolubah extend beyond the political sphere into the economic realities facing the country. Should the Legislature proceed with expulsion, it would inevitably trigger a by-election in Montserrado County District 10.

SUCH AN exercise is not without cost. In a country already grappling with limited resources, the organization of a by-election would require the allocation of millions of dollars, funds that could otherwise be directed toward critical development initiatives, healthcare, education, or infrastructure.

THIS RAISES a fundamental question: is this the most prudent use of national resources at this time? At a moment when many Liberians struggle to meet basic needs, when families face daily economic pressures, and when the government itself continues to confront significant challenges in fulfilling its campaign promises, the justification for such expenditure becomes increasingly difficult to defend. Governance is, at its core, about making choices, and those choices must reflect the realities and priorities of the people.

FUTHERMORE, the broader implications of such a decision cannot be ignored. Expelling a sitting lawmaker over a controversial statement risks setting a precedent that could have lasting effects on political expression in Liberia.

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IT SIGNALS to other legislators that dissent, particularly when directed at prevailing power structures, may carry severe consequences. This is not the foundation upon which a resilient democracy is built.

LIBERIA stands at a crossroads. The decisions made in this moment will resonate far beyond the immediate circumstances of one lawmaker. They will shape public perception, influence institutional behavior, and define the boundaries of political engagement for years to come. The Legislature must decide whether it will rise to meet the expectations of the people or continue down a path that risks deepening public disillusionment.

IN THE FINAL analysis, this is not simply about Rep. Kolubah. It is about priorities, principles, and the responsible exercise of power. Liberia deserves a Legislature that is focused, fair, and fully committed to addressing the real challenges facing its citizens, not one distracted by pursuits that do little to advance the national interest.