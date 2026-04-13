Nigeria: IPOB Condemns Terrorism Sponsors List, Describes It As 'State-Sponsored Deception'

The Indigenous People of Biafra has dismissed the Nigerian government's recently released "terrorism sponsors list," describing it as misleading and politically motivated.

In a press statement issued on 13 April 2026 by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said the publication was an attempt to "deceive the public" and undermine its agitation for self-determination.

IPOB, which operates under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, said the list lacked credibility and accused the Nigerian state of hypocrisy in defining terrorism while allegedly failing to address violence against civilians.

The group argued that historical grievances, including past conflicts and alleged rights violations in the South-East, demonstrate what it described as long-standing injustices against the Igbo people.

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It further maintained that peaceful advocacy for self-determination should not be equated with terrorism, insisting that it remains a lawful movement in jurisdictions where it operates.

"The struggle for justice, dignity, and self-determination is not a crime," the statement read in part, adding that attempts to label the movement as terror-related would not deter its activities.

IPOB also alleged that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, continues to face unlawful detention and treatment, describing it as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent.

The group said it would not be intimidated by what it called propaganda or political labelling, insisting that its campaign for Biafra remains "non-negotiable."

It added that international audiences should disregard what it termed misinformation, arguing that its activities are peaceful and rooted in rights advocacy.

The statement concluded that no amount of official designation or public naming would weaken its resolve, stressing that its agitation would continue "until justice is achieved."