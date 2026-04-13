Liberia: Former LFA Secretary General Questions Eligibility Clause Ahead of Elections

MONROVIA -- Former Liberia Football Association Secretary General Yanqueh Borsay has called on the football governing body to allow presidential aspirant Cassell Kuoh to contest the upcoming election, arguing that the association created the eligibility dispute now driving tensions within the process.

Borsay, who served for years as the LFA's chief administrator, said disqualifying Kuoh would contradict the association's own actions. He said the LFA erred by allowing Kuoh to serve as president of FC Fassell despite constitutional restrictions and cannot now deny him the right to run for the association's top office.

"The problem that exists now with Cassell Kuoh is from the LFA," Borsay said. "If it's in the constitution that certain persons are not qualified, then how can you qualify the same person to be president of a club? If he's not qualified to be FA president, then he's not qualified to be a club president."

Borsay recalled a 2003 decision under his tenure when he denied former President George Weah the opportunity to contest the LFA presidency because he was not a sitting club president, despite owning a club at the time. He said that precedent underscores what he described as inconsistency in Kuoh's case.

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"The LFA should be blamed for the ongoing electoral crisis," Borsay said. "If you made a mistake, correct it by letting the man run."

Leadership Transition Debate

The eligibility dispute comes amid broader debate over leadership within Liberian football. On April 8, former LFA Secretary General Isaac T.Z. Montgomery said current LFA President Mustapha I. Raji should not seek a third term.

Speaking on Intel Sports, Montgomery praised Raji's contributions but called for new leadership.

"He's a good dancer and has danced on the stage very well, but I will never support his third term," Montgomery said. "A good dancer should know when to leave the stage."

Montgomery said while Raji has overseen notable progress, the time has come for fresh ideas.

Background

The LFA is facing growing disputes over eligibility and governance ahead of its elective congress, with critics citing inconsistencies in the application of its constitution.

Kuoh, president of FC Fassell, has become central to the debate since declaring his intention to run for LFA president. His supporters argue that excluding him would undermine fairness, while opponents point to constitutional provisions as grounds for disqualification.