Zimbabwe: Charamba Says Constitution Amendments 'Routine', Dismisses Claims of Overhaul

13 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed claims that the country is undergoing sweeping constitutional changes insisting the current process is a routine amendment rather than a replacement of the supreme law.

In a video address, Charamba said opposition to the proposed changes had been fuelled by widespread disinformation.

"There is lots of disinformation... We are amending the constitution; we are not changing or throwing away the current constitution," he said stressing that the distinction was being deliberately blurred.

He described suggestions that the constitution was being discarded as "cheap talk", noting that the ongoing exercise is simply Amendment No. 3 following two earlier revisions.

"There is nothing unusual about the exercise that is underway," he added.

Charamba also rejected the notion that constitutions should remain unchanged arguing that they are designed to evolve over time.

"Constitutions are made by people and they are meant for the people... they can be changed, written and adopted," he said.

From the government's perspective, he said, the amendment process is standard practice and should not be a source of national dispute.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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