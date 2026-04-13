Nigeria: El-Rufai Arrives Court in Kaduna As Trial Resumes

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as his trial, filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), continued.

Shortly before entering the courtroom, he was heard discussing the upcoming African Democratic Congress national convention slated for Tuesday.

"So tomorrow is our convention, right?" El-Rufai asked.

"Insha Allah (God willing)," the associate replied.

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El-Rufai is being tried alongside Amadu Sule on several charges, including abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

In a separate case before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, also initiated by the ICPC, he faces a 10-count charge involving alleged abuse of office, money laundering, and fraud totaling ₦579.6 million and $1.1 million.

He has consistently denied all allegations.

Since returning from Cairo, Egypt, on February 12, 2026, the former governor has been entangled in multiple legal proceedings.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) initially detained him before transferring him to the ICPC's custody.

El-Rufai was later granted temporary release on compassionate grounds to attend his mother's burial and subsequently returned to custody.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna had earlier scheduled his bail hearing for April 14, coinciding with the ADC convention.

Meanwhile, the ADC has alleged that the prosecution is politically motivated, a claim the ruling All Progressive Congress has rejected.