Nigeria: Governor Speaks On NAF Airstrike On North-East Market

13 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the warning was sequel to a recent operation conducted by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, in the Jilli general area of Gubio Local Government Area on Saturday.

Jilli is a border community between the Gubio LGA of Borno and the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Zulum, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, described Jilli market as a notorious hub, allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

"I have been properly briefed on the airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli market, a border town between Borno and Yobe.

"Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago.

"I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter," the governor was quoted as saying.

Mr Zulum said that the Borno State Government had maintained close coordination with the military and other security agencies before resettling any community or reopening markets, particularly in areas affected by insurgency.

He reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding law-abiding citizens and sustaining collaborative efforts with security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that will aid ongoing military operations.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.