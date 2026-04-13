Liberia: Sackie Declares for LFA Executive Committee Seat Ahead of 2026 Congress

Hilary P. Sackie, president of Paynesville FC and current chairman of the Liberia Football Association Finance Committee, has officially declared his candidacy for a seat on the Executive Committee ahead of the 2026 Elective Congress.

Sackie said his bid is anchored on supporting the leadership and vision of LFA President Mustapha I. Raji, with a focus on strengthening financial systems and ensuring sustainable football development across Liberia.

A financial expert with more than two decades of experience, Sackie emphasized his commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic resource management to help drive the LFA's long-term goals.

Since joining the Executive Committee in November 2025, he said he has contributed to improving financial management processes within the association and supporting broader institutional stability. He also highlighted his role as co-chairman of the Technical Committee, where he said efforts over the past three years have helped shape policy direction in areas such as coaching education, women's football development and national team organization.

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Outlining his priorities, Sackie pointed to grassroots football development, infrastructure expansion, inclusivity and technical advancement as key pillars of his agenda.

He also referenced his leadership at Paynesville FC, stating that the club has grown from a community-based team in 2013 to one of Liberia's top sides. Under his administration, the club won the LFA Orange Cup and represented Liberia in the CAF Confederation Cup, reaching the preliminary stages and securing notable victories along the way.

Sackie expressed appreciation to football stakeholders and the LFA leadership for their continued support, pledging to contribute to the advancement of football in Liberia if elected.