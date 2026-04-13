Liberia: CDC-Cop Backs April 14 Protest, Blasts Opposition Silence and Warns of Youth Revolt

The Congress for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots has launched a blistering attack on Liberia's opposition bloc, accusing key political actors of enabling what it described as "suffering" under the Boakai-Koung administration through their silence on governance failures.

At a weekend press conference in Monrovia, CDC-COP National Chairman Foday N. Massaquoi named the Congress for Democratic Change, the Alternative National Congress and the Citizens Movement for Change as failing to rise to the moment, while reaffirming the group's endorsement of the April 14 "March for Jobs and Justice" organized by the University of Liberia-based Student Unification Party.

Massaquoi urged opposition leaders to set aside personal ambition and unite around the interests of ordinary Liberians, warning that continued fragmentation only strengthens those in power.

"Their inability to stand up for the ordinary masses is equivalent to facilitating the suffering being imposed on the people by the Boakai-Koung regime," Massaquoi said. "CDC-COP refuses to accept that the opposition community must sit and only wait for elections before standing up for the people."

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He described the current posture of the opposition as a "political joke," insisting that unity must be driven by purpose, not power.

Pointing directly to former President George Weah, ANC political leader Alexander B. Cummings and CMC leader Musa Hassan Bility, Massaquoi said the time for coordination is immediate and unconditional. He cautioned against personal calculations and internal rivalries, warning that such divisions risk allowing Vice President Jeremiah Koung to consolidate power unchecked.

Massaquoi further warned that if opposition leaders fail to unite, young people will take charge of the resistance and may ultimately determine electoral outcomes.

"And particularly to some elements from the CDC, your personal friendship with Weah does not guarantee his reelection," he said. "Your personal relationship to any political leader should not be mistaken as an automatic insurance to positions when we defeat Boakai in 2029. Today, many of you have abandoned the struggle."

He accused some opposition figures of sidelining youth who, he said, risked their lives defending the movement.

"Political benefits will be given to people that are supporting political activities, not personal relationships," Massaquoi said. "2029 will not be 2018."

In one of his strongest remarks, Massaquoi issued a warning to what he termed "internal underminers," alleging attempts to manipulate political outcomes.

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"To the internal underminers, be warned," he said. "Keep being used by Vice President Jeremiah Koung to think you can make Weah accept the results in 2029. Before you even think of that wicked plan, we will confront you in your bedrooms."

Despite its political tone, CDC-COP said its endorsement of the April 14 protest is rooted in socioeconomic concerns, not partisan interests. Massaquoi said the demonstration is intended to amplify the voices of struggling Liberians, including market women, unemployed graduates and commercial motorcyclists affected by restrictions in central Monrovia.

Citing a 2025 World Bank outlook report, Massaquoi said 45 percent of Liberians, roughly 2.5 million people, live in multidimensional poverty and cannot afford $2.15 per day.

"For these people, we speak, and for them, the necessity of jobs is a national emergency that transcends political parties," he said.

Calling the protest a defining moment, Massaquoi urged nationwide mobilization across all sectors of society.

"On April 14, we call on every citizen, young and old, student and worker, market woman and professional, to come out in peaceful march for jobs and justice," he said. "This is your country. This is your future. This is your moment."