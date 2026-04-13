Gambia: Rights Group Warns New Media Rules Could Threaten Press Freedom in the Gambia

A new set of proposed media rules has triggered widespread concern in The Gambia, with a leading rights group and the Gambia Press Union warning that the country risks returning to an era of state control over the press.

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has called for the immediate withdrawal of the draft regulations issued by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), describing them as a serious threat to freedom of expression and democratic progress.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 10, the group said the proposed rules represent "the most sweeping and draconian assault on media freedom" since the political transition of 2017. The draft measures include the Broadcasting and Online Content Regulations, Licensing and Authorization Guidelines, and a Journalist Registration Framework for 2026. Together, they seek to regulate how journalists, media houses, online platforms, and even some social media users operate.

One of the main concerns raised by the EFSCRJ is that the new rules would create a system where people must first get approval from the state before they can publish or share information. Under the guidelines, no individual or organisation would be allowed to provide broadcasting or online content services without authorization. The group said this approach changes freedom of expression into a controlled activity.

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"This creates a permission-based system for expression," the EFSCRJ warned, adding that such a system could discourage people from speaking freely.

Another major concern is the requirement for journalists to register. The proposed Journalist Registration Guidelines would require reporters to provide proof of employment or affiliation and meet certain professional standards before they can practise. While the government may argue that this is meant to improve standards, critics say it gives the state too much power over who can be called a journalist. The EFSCRJ warned that independent journalists, freelancers, and community reporters could be excluded under such a system. It also raised concerns that a public register of journalists could expose them to monitoring or harassment.

The proposed rules do not only target traditional media. They also introduce a category called "Social Media Users with Significant Public Reach" (SPURs). These include people who have large audiences online or earn money through platforms like Facebook, YouTube, or TikTok. Under the draft rules, such individuals may be required to register and follow strict guidelines.

The EFSCRJ said this could affect many young Gambians who rely on social media for income.

"This would impose a severe adverse effect on ordinary Gambians," the group said, noting that even small-scale content creators could be brought under state control.

The draft regulations would also give PURA strong powers to control content. The authority could issue directives ordering the removal or correction of content, without the need for a court order. Critics say this raises the risk of censorship, especially since some of the rules on what is considered harmful content are not clearly defined. The proposals also include the creation of a Content Complaints Committee, which would handle complaints about media content. However, the EFSCRJ says the committee may not be independent and lacks clear rules on how decisions will be made.

Another issue raised is the use of unclear language in the regulations. For example, some types of prohibited content include material that could cause "psychological harm."

The EFSCRJ warned that such terms are too vague and could be used to punish legitimate criticism, especially of public officials.

"This could be used to silence dissent or critical reporting," the group said.

For many observers, the proposed rules bring back memories of strict media laws during the rule of former President Yahya Jammeh, when journalists faced arrests, intimidation, and censorship.

The EFSCRJ said the new measures could reverse the progress made since the end of that era.

"These proposals take The Gambia back to the darkest era of state control over media and speech," the group warned.

The group also linked the issue to the country's "Never Again" agenda, which aims to prevent a return to past abuses. It said the new rules go against that goal.

The EFSCRJ argues that the draft regulations may violate the 1997 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

It also said the proposals may break international laws and agreements that The Gambia has signed, including those that protect the right to express opinions freely.

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According to international standards, governments should not require journalists to obtain licences before they can work. In its letter, the EFSCRJ called on PURA to withdraw all three draft documents and start a new consultation process that includes journalists, media organisations, and civil society groups.

The group also suggested that instead of controlling the media, the government should focus on supporting it. This could include training for journalists, better funding, and policies that help media houses grow.

"Freedom of the press is not a privilege for journalists alone," the group said. "It is the public's right to know."

As debate over the draft regulations continues, many see this as a key moment for The Gambia's democracy.

The country has made progress in expanding press freedom in recent years, but critics warn that these gains could be lost if the new rules are adopted without major changes.

For now, journalists, civil society groups, and citizens are watching closely, waiting to see whether the government will withdraw the proposals or push ahead with them, a decision that could shape the future of free speech in The Gambia for years to come.