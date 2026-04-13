Gambia: Teachers Honoured As National Heroes At 3rd Gambia Teacher Prize Ceremony

The NAMIE Foundation honoured some of The Gambia's most dedicated educators at the 3rd edition of the Gambia Teacher Prize, celebrating teachers as the backbone of national development.

Held on Thursday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the ceremony brought together senior government officials, education stakeholders, and teachers from across the country in a strong show of support for the teaching profession. The awards, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), the Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU), the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), and other partners, aim to recognise outstanding teachers who are shaping lives and transforming communities.

The event was attended by Vice President Muhammed B. S. Jallow, ministers, development partners, and educators, highlighting the growing importance of education in national policy.

Speaking at the event, Alhassan Susso, founder and chairperson of the NAMIE Foundation, said the ceremony was about recognising teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire change.

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"Education is not just about passing knowledge," he said. "It is about shaping lives and building communities."

He urged teachers to see their work as a calling with limitless impact.

"If you believe your role is limited, your impact will be limited. But if you believe you can make a difference in your community and your country, your influence will be endless," he said.

Chair of the selection committee, Lamin Jarjou, described teaching as a profession rooted in service and national duty.

Quoting a message he had read, he reminded the audience: "As a teacher, you don't just teach subjects; you nurture the minds of those who will one day lead our nation."

He praised the awardees as key drivers of national progress and thanked partners and international educators for supporting the initiative.

"We are united by shared values of service, knowledge and hope. Teaching is not just a profession; it is a calling and a legacy," he said.

In an emotional speech, Angelic Isatou Mendy, the 2025 National Teacher Prize winner, described the award as a long-overdue recognition of teachers' efforts.

"This prize is more than recognition," she said. "It is restoration. It gives a voice to teachers who have worked for years without being seen."

She said the award has helped change how teachers are viewed in society, turning them into role models in their communities.

Mendy also shared the story of two colleagues who struggled to further their education due to missing English credits, but later succeeded with support from the foundation.

"They went back, they prepared, and today both of them have succeeded," she said, drawing applause from the audience.

She used the moment to call for more women to step forward in leadership, noting that female representation remains low.

"There are no woman awarded, not because women are not capable, but because we sometimes hold ourselves back," she said. "If I can do it, then you can do it."

The Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Habibatou Drammeh, praised teachers as the foundation of national development.

"They are the architects of knowledge, the custodians of values, and the champions of hope," she said.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving teacher welfare and professional development, including plans to establish a Teacher Service Commission.

"Ensuring the welfare and growth of teachers is essential for the success of our students and the future of our nation," she said.

In a major announcement, she revealed that two international scholarships would be awarded this year, one to the overall winner and another to the first female winner.

"All you need to do is gain admission into any university of your choice around the world," she said.

Vice President Muhammed B. S. Jallow described the event as a powerful reminder of the role of education in national development.

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"Teachers are essential in preparing our young people with the skills they need for the future," he said.

He acknowledged the challenges teachers face but praised their dedication and professionalism.

"Despite the challenges, teachers continue to serve with commitment. They deserve recognition and support," he added.

He said the government is committed to improving teacher training, welfare, and infrastructure, while also calling on other sectors to invest in education.

"By investing in teachers, we are investing in the future of this country," he said.

As part of the awards, regional winners each received D50,000 and a laptop, while the national winner received D100,000.

Sedia Kebbeh of Soma Upper and Senior Secondary School was named the overall winner of the 2026 prize.

Other winners included: Alpha A.M. Bah (Region 1), Salifu Jallow (Region 2 West), Lamin Sanyang (Region 2 East), Mario Malack (Region 3), Lamin Danso (Region 4), and Hamadi Kebbeh (Region 5 North).