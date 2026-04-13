Liberia: Lawmakers Move to Ratify Key Maritime Protocols

The House of Representatives is set to deliberate on and ratify a suite of critical maritime legal instruments aimed at aligning the country's shipping laws with evolving international standards--an effort seen as essential to protecting the nation's status as one of the world's leading maritime jurisdictions.

The instruments, submitted by Joseph Nyuma Boakai as part of a package of urgent national matters, come as the Legislature reconvenes from recess to address pressing policy issues, including reforms in the maritime sector.

If ratified, the protocols are expected to strengthen safety frameworks, clarify liability regimes, and enhance international cooperation, reinforcing Liberia's competitiveness in global shipping.

The maritime sector is a cornerstone of its economy. Through its open registry system, the country operates one of the largest ship registries in the world by tonnage, attracting thousands of vessels under the Liberian flag.

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This status, however, comes with obligations.

To remain competitive and credible, Liberia must continuously update its legal and regulatory framework in line with standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other global bodies.

"Shipping is a highly regulated international industry," a Monrovia-based maritime law expert explained.

"If Liberia fails to keep pace with global conventions, it risks losing credibility--and ultimately business."

At the heart of the legislative process are three major international instruments, alongside updates to Liberia's core maritime law.

2010 HNS Convention (Hazardous and Noxious Substances Convention).

This convention establishes a compensation regime for damage caused by hazardous cargo spills, including chemicals and liquefied gases.

It introduces a two-tier liability system, first, the shipowner is responsible, then, an international HNS Fund covers additional damages up to 250 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

Although not yet in force globally, the ratification could be significant due to its status as a major flag state. "Liberia's participation could help push this convention closer to activation," the expert noted.

IMO Resolution A.1152(32)

Adopted in December 2021, this resolution amends the foundational convention of the IMO.

Key provisions include expansion of the IMO Council from 40 to 52 members, improving geographic representation, extension of Council members' terms, and recognition of additional official languages, including Arabic, Chinese, and Russian.

The reform is aimed at making global maritime governance more inclusive and representative.

UN "Beijing Convention" on Judicial Sales of Ships

Adopted in December 2022 by the United Nations, this convention addresses a long-standing legal challenge in maritime commerce.

It ensures that when a ship is sold through a court process in one country, that sale is recognized internationally, preventing old claims from following the vessel to its new owner.

"This provides legal certainty for buyers and financiers," a maritime analyst said. "It reduces risk and encourages investment in shipping assets."

Updates to Liberia's Core Maritime Law--Lawmakers are also reviewing amendments to Title 21 of the Liberian Code of Laws Revised, the legal backbone of Liberia's shipping registry.

Title 21 governs ship registration, maritime mortgages, seafarers' rights and corporate maritime operations.

Regular updates are necessary to ensure alignment with international conventions and evolving industry standards.

The ratification of these instruments is not merely procedural--it carries significant economic and strategic implications.

Liberia's maritime registry generates substantial revenue through registration fees and related services, making it one of the country's most reliable income streams.

By strengthening its legal framework, Liberia aims to maintain its reputation as a safe and compliant flag state, attract more shipowners and investors and reduce legal and financial risks associated with maritime operations.

"This strengthens Liberia's position in global shipping," the maritime expert emphasized. "It signals to the world that Liberia is serious about compliance, safety, and modern governance."

The proposed instruments are currently under review by a joint committee of the House on Maritime and Judiciary, which has been given 10 days to report its findings to Plenary.

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If approved by the House of Representatives, the instruments will be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence before final ratification.

While Liberia's open registry has long been a source of economic advantage, it has also attracted scrutiny in the past over regulatory oversight and compliance standards.

Analysts say reforms like these are crucial to balancing commercial success with international responsibility.

"Liberia's maritime strength is an opportunity," one observer noted. "But it also demands constant vigilance to meet global expectations."

As global shipping becomes increasingly complex--driven by environmental concerns, safety standards, and legal accountability--countries like Liberia must adapt or risk falling behind.

The current push to ratify key maritime protocols reflects a broader effort to future-proof the sector, ensuring that Liberia remains not just a major player, but a respected one.

In a global industry where trust and compliance are currency, legal alignment is not optional--it is essential.