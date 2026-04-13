Liberia: Govt Warns 'Labour Clinic' to Stay Out of Labour Matters

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Labour, has issued a stern warning to a self-styled group operating under the name "Labour Clinic," ordering it to immediately cease all unauthorized involvement in labour-related matters or face legal consequences.

Speaking Wednesday at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah made it unequivocally clear that the handling and adjudication of labour disputes fall solely within the statutory mandate of the Ministry of Labour.

"Labour issues are addressed exclusively by the Ministry of Labour, and no other group or institution is clothed with the authority to hear labour cases," Kruah declared.

According to the Minister, members of the group had earlier approached the Ministry presenting themselves as collaborators seeking to support government efforts, particularly by identifying labour concerns in concession areas and referring such cases to the appropriate authorities.

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However, Kruah revealed that the situation took a troubling turn when the group later made public claims during a radio appearance, suggesting that it was directly hearing and resolving labour disputes--an assertion he described as both misleading and unlawful.

"They came to us indicating that they wanted to assist by identifying labour issues in concession areas and bringing them to the Ministry," Kruah explained. "But we later heard them on the radio claiming to be hearing labour matters, which is completely contrary to what they told us."

The Labour Minister warned that any attempt by individuals or organizations to operate outside the legal framework governing labour administration would not be tolerated.

"I want to make it categorically clear that no group has the authority to hear labour cases except the Ministry of Labour," he stressed. "If they continue on this path, we will be left with no alternative but to take legal action."

In a related development aimed at strengthening oversight and compliance, Kruah announced the launch of a nationwide labour inspection exercise. The initiative is intended to ensure adherence to labour laws and proper procedures across the country.

The inspection team, headed by Inspector General John Kangbah, has been deployed nationwide to monitor work permits and other labour-related practices, with findings to be reported directly to the Minister's office.

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"The team will go across the country inspecting work permits and other labour-related issues and will report directly to my office," Kruah said.

At the same time, the Minister issued a strong caution to labour inspectors, warning against abuse of power--particularly actions that could undermine investor confidence or create unnecessary tension within the business community.

"No labour inspector is authorized to arrest any investor or demand the payment of work permit fees," he clarified. "Inspectors must operate within their mandate."

Kruah emphasized that enforcement efforts will be conducted in collaboration with key government institutions, including the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Liberia Immigration Service, to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Minister's warning comes amid growing concern within government circles over the emergence of unauthorized actors ʙʍeшing in regulatory functions--a trend officials say risks undermining the rule of law and creating confusion within the labour sector.

Reaffirming the Ministry's commitment, Kruah stressed that the government remains focused on protecting workers' rights while maintaining a stable and predictable environment for investors.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that labour laws are respected, that workers are protected, and that all processes are carried out within the confines of the law," he said.