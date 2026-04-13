Liberia: China Envoy Lauds Construction of Monrovia Super Mall

The grand opening of the Monrovia Super Mall has been hailed as a defining moment in Liberia's economic transformation, with Ambassador H.E. Yin Chengwu, describing the state-of-the-art facility as a powerful symbol of rising investor confidence and deepening trade relations between China and Liberia.

Speaking at the official inauguration ceremony on Friday, Ambassador Yin underscored the significance of the project, noting that it reflects the tangible progress being made under the leadership of Joseph Nyuma Boakai, particularly through the government's flagship ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"I am delighted to join you today and witness the historic moment of the grand opening of the Monrovia Super Mall," Ambassador Yin declared. "I would extend my warmest congratulations on the successful opening of the shopping center."

The Chinese envoy emphasized that since President Boakai assumed office, Liberia has recorded steady improvements in its business climate, positioning the country as an increasingly attractive destination for foreign direct investment, including from Chinese enterprises.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These efforts have continuously injected new momentum into Liberia's economic and social development," Yin said. "These efforts have paid off, and today's event is a testament to it."

He described the newly inaugurated mall not just as a retail center, but as a landmark achievement in bilateral cooperation and a visible expression of the enduring friendship between the people of China and Liberia.

"The Monrovia Super Mall is not only a modern commercial hub but also another achievement of China-Liberia economic and trade cooperation," he noted. "It stands as a testament to the friendship between the Chinese and Liberian people."

According to Ambassador Yin, the facility is expected to transform the country's retail landscape by introducing a modern, integrated shopping and dining experience for Liberians.

"The Mall's opening will offer the local people a brand-new shopping experience," he added.

A standout feature of the complex is the strong presence of Chinese products, which the Ambassador said reflects China's longstanding commitment to delivering quality goods at affordable prices across global markets.

"For many years, China has consistently prioritized quality and affordability, providing high-quality yet affordable products to countries around the world, including Liberia," he stated. "These products not only bring convenience to the people of Liberia and help lower their cost of living, but also allow them to experience China's development achievements... without leaving their own country."

Beyond commerce, Ambassador Yin used the occasion to reaffirm the strength of bilateral relations, highlighting expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, maritime affairs, healthcare, and education.

"China and Liberia are good friends and partners," he said. "We have carried out fruitful cooperation in many fields."

He stressed that China remains committed to its principles of "sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith," aimed at delivering mutual benefits and sustainable development outcomes for both nations.

Looking ahead, the Ambassador pointed to China's forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, which will prioritize high-quality growth, innovation, and greater global openness--developments he believes will unlock new opportunities for Liberia.

"A more open, inclusive, developing, and prosperous China will create more opportunities for China-Liberia relations to develop," he stated.

Of particular significance, Yin highlighted China's zero-tariff policy on Liberian exports, first introduced in December 2024, as a game-changer for trade relations.

"Since December 2024, China has implemented zero-tariff policy for 100 percent of tariff lines for Liberia," he revealed. "Starting from May 1st, this policy will be extended to all African countries that have diplomatic relations with China."

He explained that the policy is designed to reduce export costs and boost African trade competitiveness, noting that Liberia is already witnessing measurable gains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The zero-tariff policy significantly reduces the cost of Liberian goods exported to China," Yin said. "According to Chinese customs statistics, Liberia's exports to China increased by 23.9% in 2025."

The Ambassador further pledged China's support in strengthening Liberia's export capacity through improved trade infrastructure, streamlined customs procedures, and value addition initiatives.

"This will continuously increase their added value and drive the development of related local industries and employment growth," he noted. "I believe the zero-tariff policy will help Liberia translate its advantages into economic growth."

He concluded with optimism about the long-term impact of the Monrovia Super Mall, particularly its potential to stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

"I look forward to the continued growth and development of the Monrovia Super Mall," Yin said. "It will provide better services to the Liberian people, create more jobs for the local community, and inject new vitality into China-Liberia bilateral cooperation."