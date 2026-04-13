Nigeria's UN Envoy, Jimoh Ibrahim, to Deliver Keynote Address At Iias 10th Anniversary

13 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

Mr Ibrahim will deliver the keynote address titled "The Nigerian Project Revisited: Crisis, Continuity, and Possibility".

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, will deliver a keynote address at the 10th anniversary conference of the Ife Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS).

Mr Ibrahim will deliver the keynote address titled "The Nigerian Project Revisited: Crisis, Continuity, and Possibility".

The conference, themed "Building Lasting Institutions: Faith, Scholarship, and the African Project," will bring together scholars and policymakers to examine Africa's institutional challenges and development prospects.

The conference will be held on 4 June at the John Knowles Paine Concert Hall of the Harvard University in the United States (US).

The Convener, Jacob Olupona, a professor and chair of Harvard's Department of African and African American Studies, said the conference would address why Africa produces exceptional individuals without building enduring institutions.

Mr Olupona said the IIAS had trained over 850 scholars in the past decade, many of whom are contributing to academia and public service across Africa and beyond.

The IIAS is a Nigeria-based non-profit, non-governmental organisation committed to advancing research for development in Africa.

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