Ghana: IEAG Backs Publican AI System After Stakeholder Engagement

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has clarified that it now supports the implementation of the Publican Artificial Intelligence system at the country's ports, following earlier concerns raised in 2025.

In a press statement issued on April 9, the Association explained that claims suggesting it still opposes the system are misleading and based on outdated information from a December 18, 2025 media publication.

It noted that its earlier concerns were legitimate, pointing to a lack of stakeholder consultation, as well as issues related to data security, transparency, and system integration.

At the time, it called for broader engagement to ensure the system would be credible and beneficial to all stakeholders.

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According to the statement, the Government of Ghana, through the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority, has since engaged industry players, including the Association, to address those concerns.

The Association described the engagements as constructive, indicating that they helped resolve key issues and showed government's commitment to improving the system's implementation.

As a result, it affirmed its support for the Publican AI system, which has already been rolled out at the ports.

The Association acknowledged that the system is facing some operational challenges but noted that such difficulties are common with major technological reforms.

It added that authorities are taking steps to resolve the issues.

It highlighted the potential benefits of the system, including improved revenue mobilisation, increased transparency, reduced revenue leakages, and a decline in unethical practices at the ports.

The statement cautioned the public against attempts by some individuals and groups to misrepresent its position, stressing that such actions undermine national progress.

It further emphasised that it will not allow itself to be used for propaganda or agendas that do not serve the interests of importers, exporters, and the wider economy.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, signed the statement, reaffirming the group's commitment to supporting reforms that improve efficiency at the ports and promote a fair trading environment.