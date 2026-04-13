Ghana: Berekum Chelsea Player Dies in Highway Robbery Attack Near Ahyiresu, Ghana Police Confirms

13 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A player of Berekum Chelsea has died following a highway robbery attack near Ahyiresu in the Ashanti Region, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, in a press release issued on April 13, 2026, indicated that the incident occurred on Sunday night along the Ahyiresu to Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District.

According to the Police, a VIP bus carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea was travelling from Samreboi to Berekum when it was attacked by six armed men. Three of the attackers were wielding pump action guns.

The Police explained that the driver attempted to escape the attack, but the bus, with registration number AM 9334 20, veered off the road and ended up in a nearby bush.

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During the attack, one of the players, Dominic Frimpong, sustained gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

The Police also confirmed that another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, was robbed of GH¢4,500 during the incident.

Officers who visited the scene retrieved two spent BB cartridges to assist ongoing investigations.

The statement noted that additional personnel and crime scene experts have been deployed to the area, while a manhunt is underway to arrest the suspects.

The Police assured the public that the perpetrators will be arrested and urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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