Nigeria: Convention - ADC Didn't Apply to Use Eagle Square, Velodrome - Wike

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed allegations by the African Democratic Congress ADC that it was blocked from accessing Eagle Square.

This was as he moved to calm public anxiety over the recent structural damage at the Kugbo Bus Terminal.

Wike spoke on Monday in Abuja during a project inspection tour.

He described claims of politically motivated access denial to Eagle Square as "unfounded" and described them as "attempts to gain public sympathy."

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According to him, no formal application had been received from any of the parties raising the alarm.

He stressed that Eagle Square remains open to all groups so long as they follow due process and pay the required fees.

"We do not deny access; these events actually generate revenue for the government.

"Who denied them? I am not aware of any such development, and I don't even know which party you are referring to. If it is the African Democratic Congress ADC, such claims are their usual attempt to gain public sympathy," Wike said.

He explained that the use of Eagle Square is subject to due process, which includes a formal application through the Abuja Investments Company Limited AICL, the agency in charge of the facility, and payment of required fees.

Wike also pointed out that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome is not under the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, but the National Sports Commission NSC.

"As we speak, no formal application has been submitted to the Abuja Investments Company Limited. When the APC used the venue, and the PDP used the Stadium Velodrome, they complied with the process. We do not deny anyone access if the rules are followed," he added.

The minister also doused growing public concerns about the condition of the Kugbo Bus Terminal following recent structural damage from a windstorm.

Wike clarified that the severe windstorm had damaged the terminal's roofing sheets -- a consequence, he explained, of the building's elevated terrain -- but insisted the structure itself remains sound.

Repairs, he said, are already underway, and he urged the public to disregard the collapse narrative, stressing that no lives were lost.

On the infrastructure front, Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace of work across several project sites and announced firm completion timelines. Road works are expected to wrap up by May 15, with full streetlights installation to follow by May 31.

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The minister was also at the Wassa artisan site -- a purpose-built hub designed to permanently relocate mechanics and informal sector operators who have long operated without dedicated facilities.

"Successive administrations have promised this relocation, but we are finally fulfilling that commitment," Wike stated.

According to him, the government is already working out the modalities for moving artisans into the new facility, and credited the overall pace of delivery across projects to what he called a "mutual commitment" -- one in which contractors meet deadlines and the government, in turn, ensures they are paid promptly.