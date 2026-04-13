Nigeria: 'Leave Our Son Alone' - Amupitan's Kinsmen Tell 'Distractors'

Ayetoro Gbede Community in Ijumu Local Government Area has asked those distracting the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, calling for his resignation, to desist and allow him to do his job.

Sons and daughters numbering over 1,000, mainly youths, took to the streets of the community for a Solidarity Rally where they affirmed their support for the INEC Boss, who they described as a man of integrity.

The Youths were carrying placards with various inscriptions: "Stop Campaign of Calumny Against Our Son," "Thank you, Mr. President, for the Choice of Professor Joash Amupitan," "Stop Trying to Pull him Down," among others.

The National President of Ayetoro Gbede Development Association (AGDA), Mr. Samuel Olorunmaiye, who spoke on behalf of the community, described Amupitan as a man of integrity who had served the Nation in different capacities.

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"Firstly, he served as Head of Department, Public Law, University of Jos. He later served as the longest serving Dean of Faculty of Law in the same University, and after that, he was appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, of the University.

"Prof. Amupitan is a man of value, and we value him. I want to tell Nigerians to allow him to do his job, and by the grace of God, we know that he is going to succeed."

Olorunmaye urged Ampitan to remain focused and deliver a free, fair, and transparent election come 2027.

According to him, the allegations that the INEC boss is partisan are baseless and untrue, saying as a legal luminary, he understands the sanctity of his office.

Also speaking, the Youth Leader of the Community, Elijah Babatunde, said that come the community, both home and diaspora are solidly behind him.

Babatunde enjoined him not to be distracted by non-state actors but remain focused and carry out his official duty in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Youth Leader maintained that calls for the resignation of Prof. Amupitan were not the first time, as some Nigerians in the past had called for the sack or resignation of the head of the electoral umpire.

"Linking the INEC Chairman to a political party is politically motivated to distract him from performing his official assignment.

"Prof. Joash Amupitan that we know is a man of integrity and will never compromise standards. He is not a politician; he is a neutral person who was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to head the commission.