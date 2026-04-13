Nigeria: Wike-Backed Faction Renovates PDP National Secretariat Ahead of Resumption

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-backed National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced the renovation of Wadata Plaza, the party's national secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter, who monitored developments at the PDP national secretariat at Zone 5 on Monday, observed that the renovation work was still ongoing, ahead of workers' resumption.

The renovation followed the unsealing of the party secretariat by the police, granting access to the Wike-backed faction.

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NAN reports that while the barricades around the office's main building had been removed, there were still a few police vehicles stationed around the premises, with personnel manning the facility.

A party member, who did not want his identity to be disclosed, told NAN that the renovation works started on Sunday.

"The staff members of the party's national secretariat are yet to resume, but the renovation works started yesterday (Sunday).

"The renovation ongoing works include painting, changing of air conditioners, and locks and keys to the offices as well as their allocation to the new National Working Committee (NWC) members.

"However, I think the challenge now is that some of the staff members loyal to the Tanimu Turaki-led NWC may find it difficult to come and resume here," the party member said.

As at the time of writing the report, none of the party officials had reported at the secretariat.

NAN reports that the faction's National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, had, on Saturday in Abuja, announced the reopening of the PDP national secretariat and the presidential campaign office, Legacy House, Maitama.

Mohammed, in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Jungudo Mohammed, said that the facilities were being unsealed in compliance with 'duly-issued court orders'.

He said that the property had been handed to the Mohammed-led NWC, with Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary.

While commending the police for professionalism and adherence to the rule of law, Mohammed, however, warned that the party would not tolerate obstruction, disruption or breach of peace at the secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Turaki-led faction has described the unsealing of the property as contemptuous.

Its spokesman, Ini Ememobong, said that the judgment cited by the police had been appealed and that all parties were duly informed.

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"By this action, they have tampered with the res, which could render the Court of Appeal judgment nugatory," he said. (NAN)