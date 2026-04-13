Nigeria: Customs Intercepts N1.05bn Tramadol, Pharmaceuticals

11 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

An official said the operation underscored the service's commitment to curbing the smuggling of prohibited substances.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, Owerri, has intercepted tramadol capsules and other pharmaceutical products valued at about N1.05 billion along the Okada/Ofosu Expressway in Benin, Edo State.

This is contained in a statement made available to reporters on Saturday.

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The Customs Area Controller, FOU Zone C, Bishir Balogun, said the seizure was carried out through intelligence-driven, coordinated enforcement operations.

He explained that operatives intercepted a truck carrying the contraband.

According to him, the driver attempted to evade arrest after being flagged down, but later abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush.

Mr Balogun said a thorough search of the truck revealed that the illicit drugs were concealed among legitimate goods in an attempt to evade detection.

He said the seized items had a Duty Paid Value of N1.05 billion.

The controller said the operation underscored the service's commitment to curbing the smuggling of prohibited substances.

He noted that substances such as tramadol and codeine contribute to drug abuse and criminal activities across the country.

Mr Balogun warned smugglers to desist from illegal activities, stressing that the service would continue to deploy intelligence-driven strategies to safeguard public health and national security.

He added that the seized consignment remained in custody, while investigations were ongoing to apprehend those behind the illegal shipment.

(NAN)

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