West Africa: Zenith Bank Enters Francophone West Africa With New Côte d'Ivoire Unit

Zenith Bank will launch its Côte d'Ivoire subsidiary on April 29, marking its entry into Francophone West Africa and one of the region's largest banking markets.

The new entity, Zenith Bank Côte d'Ivoire, received regulatory approval in December 2025 and will focus on corporate banking, trade finance, and structured financial services for international clients. The unit will be led by banker Cédric Tano.

The move is part of Zenith's broader expansion strategy, following its Paris branch opening in 2024 and its recent entry into Kenya through the acquisition of Paramount Bank. The group is also targeting further growth in Central and West Africa.

Founded by Jim Ovia, Zenith operates across multiple African markets and global financial centers. The bank reported revenue of ₦4190 billion, about $3.07 billion, in 2025, supported by strong growth in interest income.

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Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector is one of the largest in the WAEMU region, accounting for 35.6% of total assets. Credit growth and improving asset quality have supported expansion in the market.

Key Takeaways

Zenith Bank's expansion into Côte d'Ivoire reflects increasing competition among African banks to capture growth in regional markets. Côte d'Ivoire is emerging as a key financial hub in West Africa, supported by strong economic growth, rising credit demand, and improving banking sector fundamentals. For Nigerian banks, expansion into Francophone markets provides diversification beyond domestic risk and access to a broader customer base within the WAEMU zone. The focus on corporate and trade finance aligns with the needs of cross-border businesses operating within the region. At the same time, the move highlights a broader trend of pan-African banking groups building regional networks to support trade and investment flows. For investors, this expansion strategy signals confidence in the long-term growth of African banking markets, though execution risks remain tied to regulatory environments, currency dynamics, and competition from both local and international players.