Nigeria: Dangote Plans Pan-African IPO for Refinery in Landmark Listing

Aliko Dangote plans to list shares of the Dangote Refinery across multiple African stock exchanges, in what could become one of the largest and most complex equity offerings on the continent. The IPO will be structured as a pan-African listing, with a primary listing expected on the Nigerian Exchange and cross-border access for investors in other markets.

Advisers on the deal include Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Advisory Services, and FirstCap. The offering could involve selling 5% to 10% of the company, with potential proceeds of up to $5 billion.

The refinery, valued at about $20 billion, currently processes 650,000 barrels per day and is expected to expand capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day.

The listing is expected to open access to institutional and retail investors across Africa, including pension funds and asset managers, as the group seeks to fund further expansion.

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Key Takeaways

Dangote's planned IPO represents a shift in how large-scale African industrial assets are financed and owned. Historically, projects of this size have relied heavily on foreign capital, with limited participation from local investors. A multi-market listing could change that by allowing capital to be raised across several African exchanges, increasing liquidity and broadening the investor base. If successful, the transaction could serve as a template for other sectors such as mining, infrastructure, and energy, where large capital requirements have constrained local ownership. For exchanges, the deal offers an opportunity to deepen market activity and attract cross-border investment flows. However, execution will be complex, requiring alignment across regulatory systems, settlement infrastructure, and investor access frameworks. Governance, transparency, and pricing will also be critical to ensure investor confidence. For investors, the IPO provides exposure to one of Africa's largest industrial assets, tied to energy security and regional supply chains. More broadly, the listing could mark a step toward greater integration of African capital markets and a shift toward funding growth from within the continent.