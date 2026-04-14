Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Appoints Dr Martins, Six Others, As Permanent Secretaries

14 April 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government has announced the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries in the State Public Service, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve policy implementation. The approval was granted by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, according to an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service.

The circular, dated April 2, 2026, stated that the appointments were aimed at reinvigorating the State's administrative and policy execution machinery. It was addressed to top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge, Commissioners, and Heads of Government Agencies.

Among those appointed are Dr Babajide Olumuyiwa Martins; Engr. Adetunji Adeyemi Adesanya; Mrs Bukonla Olusola Durodola; Mrs Oluwatoyin Olubunmi Oladeji; Mr Tiwalade Adeyinka Sorungbe; Architect Bolanle Monica Olukareh and Dr Adenike Oluwafunmilayo Oluwo, all of whom previously held senior Director-level positions across various Ministries and Agencies.

The appointees, who were promoted from Grade Level 17 positions, have served in key sectors such as urban development, public service administration, local government affairs, science and technology, works, social development, and justice. Their elevation is seen as a recognition of their experience, and contributions to the State civil service.

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According to the circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, the appointments will take effect from April 24, 2026, while specific postings and deployments will be announced later. He urged accounting officers and relevant authorities to give the announcement wide publicity, and wished the new Permanent Secretaries a successful tenure in office.

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