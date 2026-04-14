Nigeria: Osinbajo Urges Judicial Reforms to Strengthen Public Confidence

Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, has called for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria's Judiciary, stressing that justice must not only be done but must be clearly seen to be fair by the public.

Osinbajo made the call during a fireside chat at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Legal Practice, held at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, with the topic: "Guardians of the Scales: Independent Courts, Trusted Justice and a Stronger Nation".

According to him, the credibility of the justice system rests significantly on public perception, noting that "even a non-Lawyers should be able to look at the outcome of a case and say, 'that was fair, that was just' ",

The former Vice President expressed concern over issues of integrity within the Judiciary, recalling past surveys in which a large number of legal practitioners perceived Judges as corrupt. He emphasised that rebuilding trust would require deliberate institutional reforms, greater transparency, and accountability within the system.

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On disciplinary pro-cesses, Osinbajo called for the restructuring of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), advocating its decentralisation and the establishment of an independent investigative arm. He noted that the current structure, which combines investigation and adjudication, is insufficient to ensure effective discipline.

He also highlighted the need to improve the welfare of judicial officers, pointing to concerns such as inadequate housing and post-retirement conditions. According to him, addressing these issues is essential to preserving both the dignity and independence of the Judiciary.

Osinbajo further stressed that, while financial autonomy for the Judiciary is crucial, practical realities require a level of cooperation with the executive and legislature, adding that such engagement must not undermine judicial independence.

He urged Judges and legal practitioners to uphold discipline and professionalism, warning that the survival of the justice system depends on public trust. "We must conduct ourselves in a way that, society is willing to come to the courts to resolve disputes", he said.