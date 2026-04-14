Nigeria: Owner of Convention Venue Under Pressure to Eject Us - ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the owner of its planned convention venue is under pressure to deny the party access, despite a valid agreement and full payment for the facility.

In a statement issued on the eve of its convention, the party said the management of Rainbow Event Centre informed it that it had come under intense pressure from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to cancel the booking.

According to the ADC, the venue owner was allegedly threatened with the revocation of his operational licence should he allow the party to proceed with its event.

"After paying all the required fees and putting finishing touches to preparations for our convention tomorrow, the owner of Rainbow Event Centre has just informed us that he is under pressure from the FCDA and the FCT Minister," the party said.

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The ADC, however, insisted that it has a binding contractual agreement with the venue and will go ahead with its convention as scheduled.

"But we have already signed a contract with him. We will hold our convention tomorrow as planned at the Rainbow Event Centre," the statement added.

The party described the development as an attempt to stifle democratic expression and warned against what it termed "creeping tyranny" in the political space.

"We will not bow to this creeping tyranny. And definitely not to this petty tyrant," the statement read, in a direct jab at the FCT administration.

Reaffirming its resolve, the ADC declared that its political movement remains undeterred.

"ADC is rising, Nigeria is rising," the party concluded.

As of press time, neither the FCDA nor the office of the FCT Minister had issued an official response to the allegations.

But the ADC had earlier informed the public about how its bid to secure the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, and Eagle Square, failed.