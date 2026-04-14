Nigeria: Port Gridlock - Stakeholders Urge Govt to Suspend National Single Window

A former Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Kayode Farinto, has called on the Federal Government to immediately suspend the National Single Window system, citing severe disruptions to port operations and trade activities.

The National Single Window initiative, designed to streamline trade processes through a unified digital platform, has come under increasing scrutiny following its troubled rollout, with stakeholders urging decisive government action to restore normalcy at the nation's ports.

Daily Trust reports that the first phase of the rollout covers the processing of import licences, permits, and certificates for key regulatory agencies, including NAFDAC and SON, through the single platform.

Speaking in an interview, Farinto expressed frustration over the system's performance since its rollout on March 27, noting that stakeholders have been unable to carry out cargo declarations, one of the most critical processes in port operations.

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"Ordinarily, when a new system is introduced, we expect some glitches. But what we are experiencing now goes beyond that; it is a total blockage. Since March 27, we have been unable to make any declaration. This is very unfortunate," he said.

He described the situation as a full-blown crisis, warning that cargoes are piling up at ports while importers continue to incur heavy demurrage and storage costs.

"People's cargoes are trapped. Demurrage is accumulating, storage charges are increasing, and businesses are suffering. This is clearly a state of crisis," Farinto stressed.

A Freight Forwarder, Kayode Ibrahim claimed that some service providers are exploiting the situation by increasing charges, thereby compounding the burden on already struggling importers.

Farinto attributed the crisis to inadequate planning and poor stakeholder engagement prior to the system's launch.

He argued that key players, including shipping companies and terminal operators, were not fully integrated into the implementation process.

"These are issues that should have been addressed before the takeoff. You don't roll out a system of this magnitude without proper alignment with stakeholders. Now the system is down, and authorities are looking for solutions after the fact," he said.

He also questioned the capacity of the Nigerian Shippers' Council to enforce compliance among international shipping companies, noting that effective collaboration should have preceded the rollout.

"Shippers' Council cannot compel shipping lines. What should have been done was consultation and collaboration before rollout--not after the system has already failed," he added.

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Describing the development as a "total collapse of the industry," Farinto warned that the paralysis in port operations is already impacting the Nigerian economy.

"This is a national emergency. The economy is at a standstill because port activities are blocked. Urgent decisions must be taken. There is no time for delays," he said.

Another Maritime expert, Lucky Amiwero, estimated that losses since the system's introduction run into hundreds of billions of naira, with the risk of escalating further if urgent measures are not taken.

As a way forward, he advocated a temporary return to the previous system while authorities address the technical and operational challenges affecting the platform.

"They should suspend it immediately and revert to the old system. Let them fix the loopholes and reintroduce it properly, possibly next quarter. There is no shame in admitting challenges--what matters is protecting the national interest," he advised.

He also stressed the need for a strong legal framework to support the implementation of the initiative, noting that its absence has contributed to the current difficulties.

Calling for presidential intervention, Farinto urged Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly to prevent further economic losses and restore confidence in the system.

"Mr. President should intervene. The government has invested heavily in this project. It is a good initiative, but at the moment, it is not working. It should be suspended and properly re-strategised," he said.