Nigeria: 'Strong Opposition, Tolerance, Free Elections' - Peter Obi Wants Return to Late President Yar'Adua Era

14 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Peter Obi, has called for a return to democratic principles exemplified by late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, particularly in safeguarding opposition parties and ensuring credible elections.

Obi made the remarks during an appearance on Prime Time show on Arise News Channel on Monday night, where he reflected on his political experience during the late Yar'Adua's administration.

"Yar'Adua ensured there was no problem in the opposition and wanted parties to be stable and function very well," Obi said, recounting what he described as the former president's commitment to democratic governance.

According to him, Yar'Adua demonstrated a rare level of political tolerance and respect for the electoral process, even as a sitting president.

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"I have been involved in party disputes in the past under former President Yar'Adua. I recall him calling the INEC Chairman then and saying, 'I don't want any problem in the opposition party. I want the parties to be stable, functioning very well, we will have free credible, transparent elections. If I lose as a sitting president, I will go home,"' Obi stated.

He argued that such leadership helped strengthen Nigeria's democracy and should serve as a benchmark for current political actors.

"The government should ensure the protection of the opposition, in fact, they should make the opposition stronger," he added.

Obi, however, expressed concern over what he described as a decline in democratic values, accusing some leaders of abandoning principles they once championed.

"Look at what has happened to democracy, it is now being destroyed by those who yesterday were victims of the same thing," he said.

He further criticised what he termed a pattern of inconsistency among political leaders.

"People that were shouting to the world, threatening to bring down everything if the right things are not done and now, when they have the opportunity -- that's what is surprising me in Nigeria -- how people can show commitment to a cause or promise something and fail dramatically when given the opportunity," Obi added.

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