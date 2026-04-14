Liberia: Economist Samuel Jackson Suspends Role With CMC Amid Manslaughter Charge

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian economist Samuel P. Jackson has announced the immediate suspension of his affiliation and role as Economic Strategist of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), citing ongoing legal proceedings linked to the tragic death of his wife.

In a formal letter addressed to CMC Political Leader, Musa Hassan Bility, Jackson said his decision is intended to prevent the legal matter from overshadowing the party's mission and activities.

Jackson is currently facing a manslaughter charge brought by the Liberia National Police following the death of his wife, Toni Jackson. He has strongly denied the allegation.

According to Jackson, Toni was discovered semi-conscious in the couple's bedroom, lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut to her head. She was first rushed to St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital and later transferred to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after undergoing surgery.

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In his letter dated April 13, 2026, from Gayetown, Old Road in Monrovia, Jackson stated that his withdrawal from the CMC is temporary and will remain in effect pending the outcome of judicial proceedings.

"This decision is taken in the best interest of the institution, to ensure that ongoing legal matters do not distract from the mission and objectives of the Movement," he wrote.

Despite stepping aside, Jackson reaffirmed his commitment to the CMC's broader agenda, including promoting peace, stability, economic growth, and social equity in Liberia.

The development marks a significant moment for the opposition movement, as Jackson had been a key figure in shaping its economic policies. His legal case is expected to draw public attention in the coming weeks as proceedings unfold.