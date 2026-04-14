Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Welcomes President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has warmly welcomed Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia during his official visit to Ethiopia this evening.

President Boakai arrived at Bole International Airport, where Prime Minister Abiy received him in person and extended a cordial welcome.

In a message shared on social media, Prime Minister Abiy said: "Welcome to the Land of Origins, where the future is taking shape, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Republic of Liberia. I look forward to our fruitful engagements during your stay."

The visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance cooperation between Ethiopia and Liberia in areas of mutual interest.