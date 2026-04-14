Ghana: GFA Appoints Carlos Queiroz As Black Stars Head Coach for 2026 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement from the GFA Communications Department, the decision was made by the Executive Council in collaboration with key stakeholders in Ghana football.

Queiroz, a highly experienced coach, has previously managed top teams including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and national teams such as Portugal and Iran.

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He is expected to lead Ghana's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

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The GFA noted that Queiroz brings significant World Cup experience.

He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 tournament, guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

In addition, the Portuguese coach has worked with national teams including Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar.

The GFA stated that Queiroz is expected to use his experience to strengthen the Black Stars as they prepare for the global tournament.

He is set to begin work immediately, with the World Cup scheduled to kick off on June 11, 2026.

Ghana will play its first group match against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, before taking on England and Croatia in the remaining group games.

Background: Carlos Queiroz is a Portuguese football coach with decades of experience at both club and international levels.

He served as an assistant coach at Manchester United under Alex Ferguson, and later took up head coaching roles with Real Madrid and several national teams.

Known for his tactical discipline and defensive organisation, Queiroz has built a reputation for guiding teams to major tournaments and competing strongly on the global stage.

By: Jacob Aggrey