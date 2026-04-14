Nigeria: Army Dismisses Reports of Corporal's Killing in Katsina Barracks

The headquarters 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has dismissed widespread reports alleging foul play within military barracks over the death of Corporal Ude Jude, describing such claims as false, misleading, and deliberately crafted to misinform the public.

In a statement issued on April 12, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Abayomi Adisa, said the deceased soldier was wrongly identified in some media reports as a Lieutenant, clarifying that he was a Corporal enlisted in 2012 under the 67 Regular Recruit Intake and hailed from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Army explained that Corporal Ude sustained injuries outside the barracks while deployed at the Forward Operating Base in Funtua, Katsina State.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on February 16, 2026, when the soldier reportedly left his duty post to purchase personal items and was involved in a violent encounter.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the soldier was involved in a physical altercation with a civilian over a personal dispute," the statement noted, adding that the assailants fled the scene before local residents assisted him to a Medical Reception Station where he initially reported an attack.

He was later transferred to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre, where he received sustained medical care for stab wounds and other trauma-related injuries. The Army said he remained under observation and treatment for several weeks.

On March 24, after receiving medical attention, the soldier returned to his residence within the barracks but was later found collapsed outside. He was rushed back to the medical facility, where he was confirmed dead on arrival despite emergency efforts.

The Brigade rejected claims of negligence or abandonment, stating that the Garrison Commander personally ensured all necessary support, including provision of a coffin and mortuary arrangements, in line with military welfare procedures.

It added that the Army coordinated with the 82 Division Garrison in Enugu, which provided additional institutional and security support, particularly during the burial, while all due honours and entitlements were accorded to the deceased's family.

The statement also explained the delay in public clarification, attributing it to the need for thorough internal verification and coordination with relevant military formations to avoid releasing incomplete or inaccurate information.

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While expressing regret over the loss, the Army emphasized that there was no evidence of internal sabotage, rivalry, or orchestrated attacks within the barracks, urging the public to disregard such narratives.

It further assured that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, pledging that justice will be pursued in accordance with the law.

The Nigerian Army called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified claims capable of undermining confidence in the military.