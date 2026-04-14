Liberia: House Denies Kolubah 5-Day Delay, Orders Appearance in Expulsion Hearing

MONROVIA -- The House committee on Rules, Orders and Administration has denied a request by Montserrado County District 10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah for a five-day postponement in his expulsion hearing, granting a two-day extension instead and ordering him to appear on Wednesday.

The Committee made the decision Monday shortly after proceedings opened, when Kolubah formally asked for additional time to secure legal representation, arguing that the seriousness of the allegations against him required adequate preparation.

In his written communication to the committee, Kolubah cited the Fast and Prayer holiday as making it impossible to retain counsel in time.

"Given the Fast and Prayer holiday and the non-working days, it is impossible to hire the services of legal representation in time for the scheduled hearing," he wrote. "The matter raises significant constitutional questions. I require time to consult legal practitioners experienced in constitutional law to ensure my rights are properly protected."

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The committee moved quickly to limit the delay.

"We read the communication of the Right Gentleman asking for five days, but that's too much. Committee members have agreed to accept two days, and the hearing will resume Wednesday," committee member James Kolleh said.

Border Remarks at Center of Case

The investigation stems from controversial comments Kolubah made regarding Liberia's border with Guinea, particularly in disputed areas. According to a formal complaint before the House, Kolubah allegedly suggested that portions of Liberian territory belong to Guinea and that Guinean authorities should take control of those areas -- remarks lawmakers say directly contradict Liberia's official position on its sovereignty.

The statements sparked outrage within the Legislature and drew warnings from security officials that such claims could inflame tensions in sensitive border communities and undermine national stability.

Complaint Drives Probe

The proceedings were triggered by a complaint from Montserrado County District 3 Rep. Sumo K. Mulbah, who accused Kolubah of misconduct, breach of duty and violating his oath of office. Mulbah argued that publicly conceding Liberian territory to a neighboring country was reckless and damaging to the nation's territorial integrity.

His complaint, now backed by more than 36 lawmakers, calls for serious disciplinary action, including possible expulsion.

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Security and Political Tensions

National security officials have cautioned that Kolubah's statements carry implications beyond politics, warning that remarks questioning Liberia's territorial claims could be exploited externally or trigger unrest in border regions where disputes remain sensitive.

The case has also deepened divisions within the Legislature. While many lawmakers insist disciplinary action is necessary to uphold the integrity of the House, others view the move as an attempt to silence an outspoken critic.

Kolubah has rejected the allegations, maintaining he is being targeted for his political views.

What Happens Next

Kolubah is expected to appear before the ROA Committee on Wednesday when hearings resume. The committee may invite civil society organizations and other stakeholders as part of its review.

If it establishes sufficient grounds, the committee could recommend sanctions ranging from suspension to expulsion -- a decision that would require a two-thirds majority vote of the full House.