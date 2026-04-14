Liberia: Court Declares Cassell Kuoh Eligible - Judge Blasts LFA 'Denial' As Election Drama Intensifies

Cassell Anthony Kuoh has been granted the legal right to challenge the Liberia Football Association (LFA) elections by Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh, causing a stir.

The court's decision on April 9, 2026, was a big win for Team Cassell. It stopped the LFA Election Committee from blocking FC Fassell's President because of his past U.S. conviction.

Cassell Kuoh, the Petitioner, argued that his constitutional rights, under Article 21 (J) of the 1986 Constitution, mean civil rights should be restored after his sentence. Kuoh maintained that the LFA's "criminal record" bar was being applied in a way that violated his fundamental rights as a citizen.

The judge stated the Civil Law Court can't call LFA Statutes unconstitutional, which is the Supreme Court's job. But he did use his power to uphold Kuoh's individual rights.

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"The Petitioner previously served as Vice President of the LFA and is currently the President of FC Fassell," the Judge noted. "This evidence is indicative that he is a member of the Liberia Football Association and has the right to contest the LFA upcoming Elections."

The Court has ordered the Clerk to lift the Permanent Injunction, effectively telling the LFA: Proceed with the elections, but you must allow Cassell Kuoh to avail himself to the process.

While the legal battle rages in the courts, a new controversy is brewing in the boardrooms. High-ranking football stakeholders and Executive Committee (EC) members have come under fire for their "pathetic" silence as the soul of Liberian football is debated by lawyers and non-fans.

Critics are asking a stinging question: Why are the people spending the money--the club owners--remaining mute?

"Who are you guys afraid to say the right thing in this football wahala?" one observer noted, highlighting the irony of club presidents being "spectators in their own home." While Raji and Kuoh trade legal blows, the very people who fund the players, the travel, and the kits are being accused of "throwing stones and hiding hands" in chatrooms rather than taking a public stand for the integrity of the game.

The silence of the club owners has allowed the narrative to be hijacked by individuals who "do not spend a dime on football," leading to a culture of "chatroom noise" rather than administrative leadership.

What Happens Next?

The LFA Election Committee is now in a precarious position. If they ignore the Civil Law Court's declaration, they risk being in contempt of court. However, the Supreme Court still holds the "Master Key"--the pending decision on the actual constitutionality of the LFA Statutes.

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With the April 18th Ordinary Elective Congress fast approaching, the LFA now faces a legal obligation to proceed with the electoral process and include a candidate they have spent months trying to disqualify.