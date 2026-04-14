Liberia Immigration Service Convenes Week-Long Retreat in Nimba to Review Key Policies

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has convened a week-long intensive retreat at the Prince Y. Johnson Polytechnic University in Ganta, Nimba County aimed at reviewing and strengthening key administrative and human resource policy documents of the institution.

The retreat brings together senior officials of the service to deliberate on draft policies intended to modernize operations, enhance personnel welfare, and improve overall service delivery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of Commissioner General Elijah Rufus, Deputy Commissioner General for Administration, Nelsco Aleo Wolo, described the gathering as "a distinct honor and a profound privilege," emphasizing its importance to the future of the institution.

He extended appreciation to stakeholders present at the ceremony, noting that their participation reflects the strong partnership between local authorities and national security institutions.

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According to him, this collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to strengthening governance, enhancing border security, and improving public service delivery across Liberia.

Among the major documents under consideration is the Human Resource and Welfare Policy (2025), which focuses on improving morale, motivation, well-being, and professional development of personnel deployed along Liberia's borders and migration posts.

Participants are also reviewing administrative regulations governing recruitment, appointment, separation from service, promotion, transfer and meritorious awards.

Additional discussions include salary structures, allowances, pension benefits, and leave entitlements.

The retreat is also examining procedures for providing support in the event of the death of a serving officer, with emphasis on dignity and adequate assistance for bereaved families.

Organizers noted that the review is necessary because several existing policies no longer reflect the operational realities of a modern paramilitary institution.

Participants are expected to align revised frameworks with international best practices.

The retreat is also reviewing the Administrative Regulations, Fleet Policy, and Deployment Regulations, all aimed at strengthening discipline, accountability, and efficiency within the service.

Attention is further being given to improving the command structure in the leeward counties to enhance coordination and operational responsiveness across regional commands.

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The retreat has brought together top leadership of the LIS, including Deputy Commissioner for Operations Atty. A. Kundukai Jaliba, directors, sectional heads and county commanders from across Liberia.

Participants have been urged to engage constructively with openness, discipline, and strong national commitment to ensure meaningful and practical outcomes.

Expected outputs from the retreat include: A comprehensive set of revised policy documents, A detailed gap analysis report, and Recommendations for institutional policies.

The initiative underscores the LIS's commitment to institutional reform, capacity building, personnel welfare, and continuous improvement in service delivery, aimed at building a more professional, disciplined and responsive immigration service nationwide.